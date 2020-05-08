Tips for a better garden

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Spring is a wonderful time of the year! After a long, cold winter, it is always so wonderful to be able to get outside again and start working in our gardens. And there is nothing like fresh produce from your own garden during the summer months.

Garden location

Make sure that the soil is dry before you work the garden or plant any vegetables. Planting into mud can compact the soil and disrupt the growth of plants. If you don’t have the space or can’t dig up the lawn for a traditional garden or are unable to work on the ground, you can use a raised bed or even garden in containers. If you do either of these non-traditional methods, use potting soil rather than digging up soil from the backyard due to nutrient values, compaction, and water draining issues.

Locate your garden where it will receive at least 6 hours of sunlight per day. The majority of the sunlight hours should be in the afternoon when the sun is more intense. Also, choose a location that is near a water supply and is easily accessible for you to get to often.

Plants