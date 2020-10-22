 Skip to main content
Tips for better fridge and freezer use
Tips for better fridge and freezer use

 Scott Koperski

Contrary to popular belief, your fridge and freezer do not destroy harmful germs on food.

The lower temperatures of the fridge do slow their growth.

However, perishable food will continue to degrade in the fridge, and any germs present prior to freezing will begin to grow again when thawed.

This is why controlling time and temperature is so important to food safety and quality.

According to Nebraska Extension at food.unl.edu, here are nine tips to ensure both the safety and quality of your refrigerated and frozen food:

Maintain your fridge between 34 and 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Fridge thermometers can help monitor the temperature inside your appliance. 

Use food quickly, and don’t expect food to remain high-quality for the maximum length of time. Opened and partially used items usually degrade more quickly than unopened packages.

Foil, plastic wraps, plastic bags or airtight containers are best for storing most refrigerated food. Open dishes may result in fridge odors, dried-out foods, loss of nutrients or mold growth.

Don’t pack food containers in tightly or cover shelves with materials that prevent air circulation. Doing so would prevent the fridge from quickly and evenly cooling your food.

The coldest part of the fridge is usually the area nearest the freezer. This is a general rule of thumb, but a fridge thermometer will provide an accurate check whenever needed.

Keep your freezer at 0 degrees Fahrenheit or below to maintain the quality of frozen food. Most food will maintain good quality longer if the freezer temperature is -10 to -20 degrees Fahrenheit. At temperatures above 0 degrees Fahrenheit, food degrades more rapidly. Do note, however, that even frozen food stored properly will lose color, texture, flavor and nutritional quality over time but will not cause food-borne illness.

Freezer temperatures do not destroy harmful germs, which will begin growing again under warmer temperatures. When frozen food is thawed at room temperature, the surface of the food warms up enough for any present germs to grow to unsafe levels.

If your freezer doesn’t have a built-in thermometer, check the temperature frequently. One easy way to do this is to check the consistency of ice cream stored inside. If the ice cream is not brick-hard, the temperature of your freezer is too warm.

Time is an important factor in maintaining high-quality frozen foods. Frozen foods will not last forever. Be sure to check out freezer storage times for various foods at food.unl.edu, label items, maintain a rotation system and allow for proper air circulation.

Article originally published by Nebraska Extension. Check out food.unl.edu for more everyday food and fitness tips. If you have any further questions, please contact Tara Dunker at 402-223-1384, tara.dunker@unl.edu, or visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu.

