Using pesticides correctly

Summer annuals such as crabgrass should be controlled in the early spring with a pre-emergence herbicide. Treating crabgrass in the late summer, such as August, is not effective. In the late summer these plants are very large and difficult to control. Also, they only have a few more weeks left in their life before they die from frost. The new plants next spring are those that germinate from seed, not from those plants you see today.

Perennial weeds come back every year and often flower in the spring or through the summer, but they are best controlled in the fall with post-emergence herbicides. In the fall plants are moving nutrients into the roots for winter storage, they will more readily take herbicides with them to work better.

As for insecticides, it is much easier to kill a young, early-stage larvae, rather than a full-sized beetle or even a large, late-stage larvae. For example, insects such as white grubs should be controlled with granular insecticides applied to the lawn as the eggs are being laid so that the first stage out of the egg feeds on the granules.

Application Methods