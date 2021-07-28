Using the beef producers website

Beef Systems Extension Educator, Connor Biehler, has recently released a website that can be found at https://bigredbeeftalk.unl.edu/. The purpose of this website is to provide a hub for southeastern Nebraska beef producers, or those interested in southeast Nebraska beef production. This four-tab website includes everything from blogs and relevant educational materials to current markets and local weather conditions. The bottom of each tab includes news feeds of the @bigredbeeftalk twitter page, the BeefWatch YouTube page, and the Saunders County Extension & 4-H Facebook page.

• The first tab on the site, labeled “Beef Talk” is the blog-like tab. Articles are released with the most current being at the top of the page and the older posts at the bottom or carried over to the next page. This page will serve as the home to Extension related articles, On-Farm Research Reports, and promotional materials for any upcoming Extension programs in southeast Nebraska.

• The next tab labeled “About” contains a brief biography of the website’s administrator, as well as a map containing the counties served in this Accountability Region.