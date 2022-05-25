We need God, we need each other

As a church family, we need to understand that no one is perfect. We are not a perfect church. Any time you’re facing a trial or tribulation, your church and church family is EXACTLY what you need. We need to learn to trust each other to be able to speak openly and honestly with each other. We need to pray for each other, seek advice, give advice, offer suggestions, be still and wait on God, and just act and serve from L-O-V-E. It doesn’t matter what you’re facing; job loss, financial difficulty, illness, injury, divorce, addiction, doubts, fears, anxieties, etc. We need to learn to set aside our feelings and emotions, and remember who our creator is and who we are called to be as disciples of Christ and as a church family.

God doesn’t abandon us just because we’re struggling or when we make bad decisions. God loves us through all good times and through all bad times. Please go back and re-read the love scripture from 1 Corinthians 13:4-8 and understand this scripture applies to everyone and everything. It’s not just applicable to marriage. We need to get out of our own heads and stop thinking like sinners, which we are, but we need to focus more on thinking, speaking, and acting like Jesus and seeking opportunities to encourage, inspire, love, forgive, and support one another and when you need help, you need to ask for it, start with God, then ask me and or your church family. Romans 12:2, “Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind.

Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is—his good, pleasing and perfect will.” Philippians 4:6-7, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. 7 And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” Romans 8:5-8, “For those who live according to the flesh set their minds on the things of the flesh, but those who live according to the Spirit set their minds on the things of the Spirit. 6 For to set the mind on the flesh is death, but to set the mind on the Spirit is life and peace. 7 For the mind that is set on the flesh is hostile to God, for it does not submit to God's law; indeed, it cannot. 8 Those who are in the flesh cannot please God.”

It is my joy, blessing, and honor to be your friend and pastor.

