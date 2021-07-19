What brings joy doesn't need to make sense

We had a list of who needed to be trailered to the other pasture, but we didn’t account for the problems we had in loading them. Some of the pairs were separated, but since we were holding the new group in a lot, we thought it would be okay.

After we were finished sorting, loading and hauling the 18, we went our separate ways. Our patience and energy had been pushed to the limit. What is common sense to me is not so common apparently and I don’t clearly communicate what needs to be done in a pleasant tone! (Don’t judge. Working cows is hard!)

Just as I was returning to the farm with our take-out lunches, I spy two the cows we had just hauled home, Katie and Topanga, running through the bean field. They were returning to the large herd.

How did they get out? We still don’t know, but since Katie’s calf, Willie Nelson, was on another load, we assumed she went back to look for him. Topanga was just along for the ride.

The back story is that Katie is somewhat of a rogue cow. She is always out and we never know how. In fact, Willie Nelson, is our only red calf this spring and we just thought he was offspring from the neighbor’s bull.

Next day, the calf breaks out of the lot and we see him running towards the large pasture to find his mom.