What brings joy doesn't need to make sense

What brings you joy? I know most of you are going to say your family, friends, or maybe your work. But I’m thinking about the thing that you do that is just for you? Even if it doesn’t make sense to those around you. It makes you happy.
My Facebook friend posed this question recently as she had spent some time reading Brene’ Brown’s book – The Gifts of Imperfection. She stated that her “happy” was driving 18 miles on an open tractor to get to another hay field.
Amy has worked in the juvenile justice field for many years as her day job, but her passion is farming. We have a lot in common.
My “happy” is working with the cows and calves at the farm. I’m just realizing, however, that it doesn’t make any sense to some of the people closest to me.
I spent the majority of my Saturday with the cows at the farm. Earlier in the week, my brother and I had discussed the need to sort a few cows and their calves off from the larger herd and put them in a smaller pasture to keep the grass from being depleted so quickly.
I enlisted my husband and son to help, even though I know neither of them understand cows or my fascination with them. Luckily they’re good sports.
I understood from the beginning that sorting seventy plus animals was going to take a little time and I thought things were going pretty well. Of course I steered clear of Hamburger Helen and her calf, Miranda Lambert, after the incident this spring. Mama Moo followed the grain bucket and most of the calves stayed close to their mom.
We had a list of who needed to be trailered to the other pasture, but we didn’t account for the problems we had in loading them. Some of the pairs were separated, but since we were holding the new group in a lot, we thought it would be okay.
After we were finished sorting, loading and hauling the 18, we went our separate ways. Our patience and energy had been pushed to the limit. What is common sense to me is not so common apparently and I don’t clearly communicate what needs to be done in a pleasant tone! (Don’t judge. Working cows is hard!)
Just as I was returning to the farm with our take-out lunches, I spy two the cows we had just hauled home, Katie and Topanga, running through the bean field. They were returning to the large herd.
How did they get out? We still don’t know, but since Katie’s calf, Willie Nelson, was on another load, we assumed she went back to look for him. Topanga was just along for the ride.
The back story is that Katie is somewhat of a rogue cow. She is always out and we never know how. In fact, Willie Nelson, is our only red calf this spring and we just thought he was offspring from the neighbor’s bull.
Next day, the calf breaks out of the lot and we see him running towards the large pasture to find his mom.
Most people don’t understand how this work makes me happy, but it does. Working at the farm with the animals, no matter how frustrating, brings my soul joy.