What do you value?

Buddy, my faithful pup, gets two treats when we return for his hard work in protecting me. Thirty minutes to shower and prepare to go to my office jobs where I comb through about 200 emails a day, answer approximately ten phone calls or messages and try to manage the my other responsibilities and deadlines.

After I leave work, I drive the 16 miles to the farm, count and care for my animals before I drive the return trip of 16 miles to spend three to four hours with my family before I go to bed at 10:00.

Yes, I’ve put some thought into all the numbers in my daily routine, but there are more.

My youngest child will soon be thirteen years old and my oldest daughter will have her first child, my first grandchild in thirteen weeks. Next week, my wonderful husband and I will celebrate 25 years of marriage.

There are a lot of other numbers in my life, as well. Grades, dates, and times for my son’s final days of seventh grade. The number of acres at the farm is approximately 560 which is about the same number as our monthly mortgage. There are numbers in loan balances and checking accounts, in addition to dates for enrolling in programs or making payments. Other numbers like years, my weight (which I’m no longer willing to talk about) and how many gray hair I have since I haven’t been able to cover it up.