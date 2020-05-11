What do you value?
View Comments

What do you value?

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

There have been many words to describe this time, but perhaps the one I hear most often is “uncertain.” And I don’t disagree that there is a lot of uncertainty in our day to day lives and few of us have much control over decisions that affect us, but few things have ever been absolute.

“Death and taxes are the only absolutes in life,” my dad would say.

Numbers, in some cases are absolutes and there are a lot of numbers in my thoughts. For example, 6:00 is the time my alarm goes off every morning so I can drive sixteen miles to do my farm chores.

I’ve never been or wanted to be a morning person so this number is challenging for me! For some people, this is not early, so it’s a relative term, I guess.

Every morning, in addition to calling each one by name, I count my animals as I’m doing chores. In the heifer lot there are ten first-year mommas and sadly, only nine calves. In the cow lot there are seventeen and seventeen. My yearlings total seven.

If there is one missing, I recount again or I begin searching for the missing animal. After I feed the two horses and three dogs I drive back home. Another sixteen miles. About two hours is usually how long it takes for my morning routine.

This has been what I do every morning for the last seven months. In itself, that is about 6,720 miles. (Now you know why my husband thinks I need a new Jeep.)

Buddy, my faithful pup, gets two treats when we return for his hard work in protecting me. Thirty minutes to shower and prepare to go to my office jobs where I comb through about 200 emails a day, answer approximately ten phone calls or messages and try to manage the my other responsibilities and deadlines.

After I leave work, I drive the 16 miles to the farm, count and care for my animals before I drive the return trip of 16 miles to spend three to four hours with my family before I go to bed at 10:00.

Yes, I’ve put some thought into all the numbers in my daily routine, but there are more.

My youngest child will soon be thirteen years old and my oldest daughter will have her first child, my first grandchild in thirteen weeks. Next week, my wonderful husband and I will celebrate 25 years of marriage.

There are a lot of other numbers in my life, as well. Grades, dates, and times for my son’s final days of seventh grade. The number of acres at the farm is approximately 560 which is about the same number as our monthly mortgage. There are numbers in loan balances and checking accounts, in addition to dates for enrolling in programs or making payments. Other numbers like years, my weight (which I’m no longer willing to talk about) and how many gray hair I have since I haven’t been able to cover it up.

What do all of these numbers really mean? Are they absolute or relative? What on my list is really valuable? Not monetarily, but of value? I’ve had a lot of time to think about that during this “uncertain” time.

What do I do that has lasting value?

I’ve read countless articles on self-worth, core values and there is nothing more valuable to me than the relationships of family, friends, and prayer warriors. My relationship with God.

After this “uncertain” time, what will you return to? What do you value?

Christina Lyons

Christina Lyons

 Rollins
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Keeping an eye on COVID
Columnists

Keeping an eye on COVID

  • Updated

Planting season is in full swing thanks to favorable weather in District 30. Agriculture is one of the primary economic drivers in this part o…

Tips for a better garden
Columnists

Tips for a better garden

  • Updated

Spring is a wonderful time of the year! After a long, cold winter, it is always so wonderful to be able to get outside again and start working…

Learning a new normal
Columnists

Learning a new normal

Several weeks ago, I took flight from the second layer of the hay stack and landed flat on my back. The twine that I had been pulling on had b…

+10
Commentary: Flatting the curve is painful. Let's raise the bar for the next pandemic
Columnists

Commentary: Flatting the curve is painful. Let's raise the bar for the next pandemic

As state leaders contemplate allowing people out of their houses and back to work, we are only beginning to measure the extraordinary costs of flattening the curve. The costs are more than the 4.8% first-quarter decline in GDP, or the pain befalling the 18% of the American workforce who have filed for unemployment. They also include tens of thousands of missed or delayed cancer diagnoses as ...

Commentary: Why we need 'Medicare for All'
Columnists

Commentary: Why we need 'Medicare for All'

  • Updated

Sen. Bernie Sanders is no longer running for president, but one of his ideas, "Medicare for All," is more critical than ever. With more than 33 million Americans losing their jobs during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many are also losing their health care. That is, if they were fortunate enough to have it in the first place. Even with Obamacare - certainly an improvement over free market ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News