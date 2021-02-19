What to know about pet licensing

I have been writing this column for the Beatrice Daily Sun for almost 20 years now, and I have been including this reminder notice each year for all those years.

Actually, I believe that the very first column that I wrote was about this subject, but it definitely bears repeating…especially when it comes to safe-guarding your pet. With each new year, it is time to get licenses for your pets…cats and dogs, that is. (Goldfish, hamsters, and parakeets are exempt on this matter.)

Not only does licensing ensure that your pets are protected with a current rabies vaccination, but it also serves as another form of identification. More than once, we have had stray dogs amble through our yard sniffing their way to who-knows-where.

When we check the collar for identification tags, the one we really need is missing – the one with the dog’s owner’s name and phone number. However, if there is a city license tag on the collar, we can trace it back to the owner and fast-track Fido back home. It is not ideal, but it is better than nothing.

Time to renew