What to know about pet licensing

I have been writing this column for the Beatrice Daily Sun for almost 20 years now, and I have been including this reminder notice each year for all those years.
Actually, I believe that the very first column that I wrote was about this subject, but it definitely bears repeating…especially when it comes to safe-guarding your pet. With each new year, it is time to get licenses for your pets…cats and dogs, that is. (Goldfish, hamsters, and parakeets are exempt on this matter.)
Not only does licensing ensure that your pets are protected with a current rabies vaccination, but it also serves as another form of identification. More than once, we have had stray dogs amble through our yard sniffing their way to who-knows-where.
When we check the collar for identification tags, the one we really need is missing – the one with the dog’s owner’s name and phone number. However, if there is a city license tag on the collar, we can trace it back to the owner and fast-track Fido back home. It is not ideal, but it is better than nothing.
Time to renew
According to the City of Beatrice website, all Beatrice pet owners are required to license their dog or cat that is over six months of age. Pet licenses are issued for the calendar year; therefore, all 2020 pet licenses have expired. Time for a new one!
Licenses for 2021 are now available at the City Clerk’s office at 400 Ella Street, the Beatrice Animal Shelter, and Pony Express Veterinary Clinic.
A valid rabies certificate from the veterinarian showing the date the vaccination was received, the rabies tag number, and the rabies vaccination expiration date is required to obtain a pet license. Pets must have a valid rabies vaccination on the date the license is issued.
Fees for Fido
So, what does it cost to license your companion animal? For dogs, it is 20 dollars or five dollars if spayed or neutered, plus $1.25 state license fee. For cats, it is 10 dollars or three dollars if spayed or neutered, plus $1.25 state license fee.
An additional one dollar handling fee may be charged at the animal shelter or vet clinic. Also, it pays to have your pet spayed or neutered as reflected in the fee scale. It saves a little money and makes a lot of sense.
Brrrr…be safe
As we slowly climb out of the deep-freeze, we know that there are still weeks of winter ahead of us. By now, you are surely aware that the season comes with its own set of dangers for our pets, so a few reminders are in order.
And at the risk of sounding like a broken record again, a pet owner may be reading these tips for the first time. The American Humane Association makes the following suggestions.
*Bang loudly on the hood of your vehicle before starting it. Cats and kittens seek heat under the hoods and can be injured or killed when you start the engine.
*Staying warm requires extra calories, so your companion animal may need extra food when the temperature drops. Check with your veterinarian for more information.
*Anti-freeze smells good and tastes sweet to pets, but even a small amount can be deadly. Make sure your anti-freeze containers are put away and that any spills are cleaned up immediately and thoroughly.
*If your pets are able to go on walks or romp in the snow, remember to carefully clean their paws, legs, and abdomen to prevent ingestion of sidewalk salt and chemicals and other toxic substances. This will also help to keep the pads of the paws from becoming dry and irritated.
Some dogs (not many cats) love the snow and enjoy the opportunity to romp and frolic, but others – especially those with short legs and short hair – would rather view the snow from inside the house. Be cognizant of your pet’s preferences and proceed accordingly.
Presidential pet trivia
February is known not only for Valentine’s Day but also as the month we honor our nation’s presidents. Here’s a little “Did You Know?” pet trivia about our first president.