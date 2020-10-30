Winter wildlife feeding

Even though winter is almost two months away, we were reminded this past week of how it works with the arrival of a couple inches of snow and bitter cold temperatures.
We know the season makes it necessary to make some life-style adjustments for the pets in our lives, but have you thought about your backyard neighbors and visitors? Winter can be a difficult time for our feathered and furry friends, but we can help them with some humane acts of kindness.
When the snow is falling, the wind is blowing, and the temperatures are dropping like a rock, I always worry about the birds and squirrels and rabbits and other critters that are out in the elements. I am reminded that for eons, these creatures have somehow figured out a way to survive, but I still feel the need to help them.
How do the animals survive the winters here on the prairie? Many mammals grow thicker fur. Some, such as squirrels, collect and store extra food that they can eat later. And others find shelter in tree holes or nests where they can huddle close together to share body heat.
Bird bath heaters
One thing we do each winter is to put a heater in the backyard bird bath. When the temperature drops below freezing, the sources of water are difficult to find for all kinds of wildlife. The special heaters are easy to hook up and take up little space in the bird bath.
They are available at garden centers, farm supply stores, big box stores, and online…and they are not expensive. We love to watch the birds fly in to drink, but the squirrels take advantage of the water as well. When spring comes, just disconnect the heater and store until next winter.
Habitat hints
The website, “Gardening Know How” has some good tips to keep in mind if you want to prepare for wildlife guests. It suggests the following:
*When you are getting rid of the leaves in your yard, remember to leave a few piles of them to create a winter wildlife habitat. Rake them into a corner where they won’t be as visible.
*Leave perennials untrimmed until spring. The seeds sustain songbirds during the winter, and the plant skeletons provide shelter.
*Plant trees and shrubs with berries. Not only are they beautiful, but they provide sustenance for birds when other food sources disappear. We have seen squirrels enjoying the berries too.
We also leave our tall ornamental grasses intact over the winter. Many smaller birds use them for shelter and as a break from the wind. They can always be cut back easily in the spring and leaving them is a great favor to the birds.
Food for feathered friends
If you are looking for some entertainment in your backyard on the approaching winter days, set out a couple bird feeders. You will, hopefully, be amazed at the wonderful variety of feathered friends that will frequent your feeding stations. Cardinals, bluejays, flickers, nuthatches, finches, and, of course, sparrows of all kinds will stop by to dine with you.
Keep in mind that different kinds of birds like different kinds of seeds. Black oil sunflower seeds are a favorite and a good source of nutrition and fat for a variety of birds. We also have a niger thistle cylindrical feeder that will hopefully attract finches in the days ahead.
You will really win-over your bird guests if you put out suet for them. It comes in a square-shape in a variety of flavors and styles and provides energy during the winter. Apparently different flavors attract different birds so take note of the label on the package to figure out which family you may be inviting to the table…if it matters.
If you are interested in purchasing bird feeding supplies, you can check out the options online to learn what might work best for your yard. As with the birdbath warmer, you can also go shopping in person to see what is available.
If you have a good pair of binoculars, you might want to keep them handy near your backyard viewing window so you can check out an unidentified bird quickly. You just might be surprised!
Squirrel-watching
Feeding songbirds will eventually include feeding curious, hungry squirrels. You will soon learn that they are amazing gymnasts and contortionists when it comes to getting to the feeders. Watching their antics is usually worth the effort, and remember…squirrels have to eat too.
They will be especially appreciative of unshelled peanuts, dried corn on the cob, or chunks of carrots and apples. We keep a covered bin of dried corn for our squirrel guests and put a few ears out at a time. Not only do the squirrels love them, but we have noticed rabbits and birds eating them as well.
This winter let your backyard critter neighbors brighten your days as you observe their beauty and social habits. The show is great and the price is right!
