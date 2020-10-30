Winter wildlife feeding

Even though winter is almost two months away, we were reminded this past week of how it works with the arrival of a couple inches of snow and bitter cold temperatures.

We know the season makes it necessary to make some life-style adjustments for the pets in our lives, but have you thought about your backyard neighbors and visitors? Winter can be a difficult time for our feathered and furry friends, but we can help them with some humane acts of kindness.

When the snow is falling, the wind is blowing, and the temperatures are dropping like a rock, I always worry about the birds and squirrels and rabbits and other critters that are out in the elements. I am reminded that for eons, these creatures have somehow figured out a way to survive, but I still feel the need to help them.

How do the animals survive the winters here on the prairie? Many mammals grow thicker fur. Some, such as squirrels, collect and store extra food that they can eat later. And others find shelter in tree holes or nests where they can huddle close together to share body heat.

Bird bath heaters