Writing their story

Occasionally, you will find a request for prayer on my page after an injury or disappointment. Maybe for someone else that I love that is struggling.

The photos and posts are a part of my story and while I am pretty open in my writings, I’m also careful to not share what may be a bigger part of someone else’s story.

That’s the struggle that I’m having this morning as I write.

Those of you that know me best, know that I have a brother that is twenty years younger than I am. My parents adopted him while I was in college. There was a time that he was a big part of my story. He is just a little older than my daughter and he would spend weekends at our house and went on vacations with us.

He was a part of every milestone celebration until he was a teenager.

Until he started to use alcohol and marijuana and his friends became his family. Later his addiction and criminal thinking became his overshadowing story and as I watched him struggle, it was from the distance.

Michael was writing his own story and for many years it did not include me.