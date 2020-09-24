YMCA has long history of community service

Did you know that the YMCA was founded over 176 year ago? In 1844, industrialized London was a place of great turmoil and despair. For the young men who migrated to the city from rural areas to find jobs, London offered a bleak landscape of tenement housing and dangerous influences.
Twenty-two-year-old George Williams, a farmer-turned-department store worker, was troubled by what he saw. He joined 11 friends to organize the first Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA), a refuge of Bible study and prayer for young men seeking escape from the hazards of life on the streets.
Although an association of young men meeting around a common purpose was nothing new, the Y offered something unique for its time. The organization’s drive to meet social need in the community was compelling, and its openness to members crossed the rigid lines separating English social classes.
Years later, retired Boston sea captain Thomas Valentine Sullivan, working as a marine missionary, noticed a similar need to create a safe “home away from home” for sailors and merchants. Inspired by the stories of the Y in England, he led the formation of the first U.S. YMCA at the Old South Church in Boston on December 29, 1851.
The first YMCA in Beatrice is thought to have its origin around 1883, but it was not possible to have a building until the year 1903. In 1903 enough supporters had gathered in the town of Beatrice to begin the planning of their facility. The citizens were soliciting pledges totaling $25,000 to be used for the building. In a meeting in a church basement on the morning of December 5, 1903, the supporters feared that their dreams would never become a reality. The record books showed that they had only raised $13,000 of their goal, and raising the remaining balance seemed doubtful. But that night a gift was given which would change the future of Beatrice forever. Mr. and Mrs. William A. Wolfe offered to donate that balance money and also a building on the east one-half block of 7th and Court St, an answer to the supporter’s prayers. In honor of their donation, the Association was named “Mary Young Men’s Christian Association of Beatrice, after William’s mother, Mary Wolfe. The three story building had not only a swimming pool, showers, lobby, reading room and secretary’s office, but also dormitory rooms that were rented out for income. This building served the YMCA very efficiently for twenty-five years and served over 320 members. On January 1, 1939 the building was remodeled and the number of members quickly grew to 852.
The YMCA was an escape for young and old during the Great Depression and WW II. Many community, church and school activities were held in the gymnasium. High school boys and girls were able to participate in swimming programs and many were then able to compete in State High School swimming meets.
Due to the continuing growth of members, the YMCA build a new building in 1981 on 18th and Scott Street. Even though the Beatrice YMCA has been in the community for over 136 years, the mission remains the same, to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all.
In 2020 the Beatrice YMCA exceeds 4,000 members. We have over 125 kids in our youth sports this fall, we continue to provide care for all workers in our community and dedicated volunteers helping with our mission.
The Y continues to provide space for community, church, and school activities. As we look forward to raising all of the funds for our renovation we are most excited about the new programming, collaborations and opportunities for our community when it is complete.
In this ever changing world youth development, healthy living and social responsibility continues to be our number one priority. When you give to the Y, you’re doing your part to strengthen our community-and a strong community is good for everyone.
Whether you’re helping a child in need attend summer camp, giving someone the assistance they need to make a healthy change in their life, or contributing to the construction of a new Y facility, your gift will let us continue to affect positive change in our region.
