YMCA has long history of community service

The first YMCA in Beatrice is thought to have its origin around 1883, but it was not possible to have a building until the year 1903. In 1903 enough supporters had gathered in the town of Beatrice to begin the planning of their facility. The citizens were soliciting pledges totaling $25,000 to be used for the building. In a meeting in a church basement on the morning of December 5, 1903, the supporters feared that their dreams would never become a reality. The record books showed that they had only raised $13,000 of their goal, and raising the remaining balance seemed doubtful. But that night a gift was given which would change the future of Beatrice forever. Mr. and Mrs. William A. Wolfe offered to donate that balance money and also a building on the east one-half block of 7th and Court St, an answer to the supporter’s prayers. In honor of their donation, the Association was named “Mary Young Men’s Christian Association of Beatrice, after William’s mother, Mary Wolfe. The three story building had not only a swimming pool, showers, lobby, reading room and secretary’s office, but also dormitory rooms that were rented out for income. This building served the YMCA very efficiently for twenty-five years and served over 320 members. On January 1, 1939 the building was remodeled and the number of members quickly grew to 852.