YMCA looks to strengthen community

Dear Valued Y Members,
Our Y leadership team remains in constant contact with state and local agencies and we will continue to communicate with members in a timely and transparent manner. The Y continues to re-assess the situation in conjunction with prevailing recommendations from federal and local officials. Unfortunately we will remain closed until April 30. We will update our members no later than Saturday, April 29, via our website, social media accounts and email regarding the status of our facilities and programming moving forward.
We are here for you and want to hear from you. You can message us on our Facebook page (Beatrice Mary Family YMCA) or by email (info@beatriceymca.org). Please consider setting up time for a fifteen to thirty minute phone check-in by contacting Shely Bauman, our Wellness Director, via email (rlbauman@beatriceymca.org) or through the Y's Facebook Messenger to help set goals, strategize opportunities for continued wellness, and share with us how you and your family are doing. Visit our website (beatriceymca.org) or Facebook page for our weekly updates as they are subject to change based on unexpected needs within the community. We will be checking our voicemail at the YMCA on a daily basis if you would like to leave us a message. Our number at the YMCA is 402-223-5266.
As I'm sure you realize, all of our efforts come at a cost. We are continuing to explore ways to ensure that we can take care of our own staff, so that they, in turn, can take of their family and loved ones.
You can join us in our efforts to strengthen our community by continuing to keep your membership active during this unprecedented time. Your support will enable us to focus fully on supporting our community in staying active and healthy. Should you choose to do this, know how grateful we are for your generous support. The YMCA is a community and this situation has only proven again that our community is not defined by a physical building. It is defined by the many caring and generous people who make it up - you are one of those people.
If requested, members may place their membership on hold by emailing info@beatriceymca.org. While we do encourage you to help us in our service to others, we do recognize circumstances, and will work with you to place a hold on your membership while we all get through this pandemic situation together. While some of us have the resources we need to navigate these uncertain times, many do not. And many of our neighbors must turn to the Y for support now more than ever.
We continue to work closely with community leaders and will communicate with you about the status of our operations. In the meantime, we hope that you will join us in our efforts to serve those in our community who need us most. Thank you for your continued support.
Know that you are in our hearts and minds, and we look forward to connecting with you virtually in the immediate, and in-person in the near future. We pray every day that we can resume all activities at the Y very soon.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!