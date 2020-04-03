YMCA looks to strengthen community

You can join us in our efforts to strengthen our community by continuing to keep your membership active during this unprecedented time. Your support will enable us to focus fully on supporting our community in staying active and healthy. Should you choose to do this, know how grateful we are for your generous support. The YMCA is a community and this situation has only proven again that our community is not defined by a physical building. It is defined by the many caring and generous people who make it up - you are one of those people.

If requested, members may place their membership on hold by emailing info@beatriceymca.org. While we do encourage you to help us in our service to others, we do recognize circumstances, and will work with you to place a hold on your membership while we all get through this pandemic situation together. While some of us have the resources we need to navigate these uncertain times, many do not. And many of our neighbors must turn to the Y for support now more than ever.

We continue to work closely with community leaders and will communicate with you about the status of our operations. In the meantime, we hope that you will join us in our efforts to serve those in our community who need us most. Thank you for your continued support.

Know that you are in our hearts and minds, and we look forward to connecting with you virtually in the immediate, and in-person in the near future. We pray every day that we can resume all activities at the Y very soon.

