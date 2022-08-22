Considerations for weaning calves

Weaning has the potential to be a stressful event for calves, and often leads to acute illness. However, this can be alleviated by reducing separation and minimizing stress, through providing adequate nutrition, and preconditioning against diseases, improving calf performance. Also, in areas faced with low quality and quantities of forage, early weaning could be utilized as a management tool, especially for cows raising their first calf. Early weaning can enhance the efficiency of drylot cow-calf operations by getting the most out of low-quality roughages in drylot cow diets.

The rumen of a young calf lacks the microbial population necessary for fermentative digestion of forage fiber. Ruminal development occurs rapidly once solid food consumption begins, which can occur at about 45-60 days of age. Weaning calves at this time could be a management strategy for severely drought-stricken areas. Weaning calves at approximately three to five months of age may also be a reasonable strategy as forage quality dwindles, late in the grazing season. Early weaning permits more cows to be carried on a limited supply of forage and allows the dams to put on and carry condition over the winter and through calving of the subsequent calf crop.

Nutrition is a vital element to increase average daily gain and immune strength of weaned calves. The milk they are used to is nutrient dense and needs to be replaced with high quality forages and a potential supplement to maintain preweaning nutrient intake. Improving the intake of vitamins and minerals in a post-weaning diet can contribute to improving immune function and reduce postweaning illness. Allow calves unlimited access to fresh, clean water. If the water source is unfamiliar to the calves, consider allowing the waterer to overflow for a bit to train them on finding the water source.

The separation of calves from dams causes stress and behavior changes. Vocalization, walking fences, and reductions of intake result in reduced performance and health concerns. Producers should choose the separation method that works best for their operation and aids in performance while mitigating illness. Listed below are potential methods that reduce stress during weaning.

- Fenceline Weaning —Placing cows and calves on opposite sides of a fence, has been shown to result in fewer vocalizations, less fence walking, and more weight gain postweaning compared with traditional weaning. One key to successful fenceline weaning is ensuring adjacent pastures share a fence long enough for cows and calves to spread out and maintain relatively close physical proximity. After five to seven days, the calves can be moved to a new pasture or transported to a feedlot.

- Two-step Weaning — At the time of preconditioning, a plastic nose piece (called a “weaner”) is placed in the calf’s nose. The weaner allows the calf to graze and drink water while preventing nursing (Step 1). Calves remain with the cows for 10 to 14 days. After the calves wear the plastic nose piece, they and the cows are permanently separated (Step 2).