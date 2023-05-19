Spring planting season is upon us. An enjoyable part of a garden is a container planting, they are fun and can add a ‘pop’ of color to your landscape. I always enjoy picking out flowers for my container gardens because they can be anything I want and I prefer to use annuals in my containers for long-lasting color through the season.

Container Gardens

There are many containers to choose from for your container garden that are meant for plants, but you can also plant into a lot of different things, as long as it has a drainage hole. Old watering cans, old chicken feeders, and many other things are often used as planters that are very decorative for your garden space.

Container gardens can be less work because it is easier to keep the weeds out of a smaller location. This makes it a great option for people who have disabilities that restrict them from bending over all the way to the ground. It is also a great option for those who live in apartments or rental properties where they have no lawn to dig up to plant into.

Annuals are the most commonly used plant in a container, but perennials and vegetables are great choices too. There are many vegetable varieties now that are developed specifically for container gardening and will be better in the smaller space.

Designing Containers

When designing your container garden, choose what you like. If the colors look good to you, then plant them, they are for your enjoyment. The eye-catching design of a container consists of a thriller, a spiller, and a filler. The thriller is something tall to put in the back of the container or in the middle. A good thriller would be the spike grass or a tall snapdragon. The spiller includes the plants that spill or cascade over the edge of the container such as wave petunias or sweet potato vine. The filler is the plant material to fill in the space in between. The filler can be most any other annual plant including calibrachoa, lantana, verbena, or petunias.

Care of Container Gardens

Be sure to use sun-loving plants in containers to be placed in full sun and if it is an area where sun is limited you would want to use shade plants. Check the soil moisture daily and you will most likely need to irrigate daily. You can use a soil moisture meter or just feel around in the soil to see if it feels wet or dry. If we get heavy rainfall, you may need to dump excess water off the top of the container if it isn’t draining fast enough. Don’t let your plants sit in water, that can cause a root rot and kill the plants.

When you plant your container garden, use a good potting soil or a soilless mix purchased from a local greenhouse or the garden center. You don’t want to use soil from your backyard because it isn’t as light or well-drained for the container. Containers do need to have the soil replaced in them every year as the nutrients will all be diminished from soil after the first growing season.