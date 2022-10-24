Cover crop conference planned

Nebraska farmers in southeast Nebraska can enhance their operations by attending the 2022 Cover Crop Grazing Conference. Scheduled for November 1, the conference will take place at the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center near Mead. The conference kicks off with registration, refreshments, and a trade show at the August N. Christenson Building at 9 a.m. Educational programs are from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. and include a producer panel session and live field demonstrations. Nebraska Extension is uniquely suited to bring farmers unbiased and research-based information that will be shared at this conference.

Featured presentations include “Rotational/Strip Grazing” with Ben Beckman, Nebraska Extension Educator and “Grazing of Perennial and Annual Forages” presented by Brad Schick, Nebraska Extension Educator. This expo will help first-time or experienced farmers looking to fine-tune their cover crop grazing management by utilizing cover crops as an alternative forage source. Speakers and panelists will address important issues for Nebraska farmers and ranchers and provides one-on-one discussion with local, private industry exhibitors and sponsors. The full conference agenda is:

9-10 a.m. registration and trade show

10-10:45 a.m. rotational/strip grazing

11-11:45 a.m. producer Q&A panel

11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. lunch and trade show

12:30-1 p.m., cover crop field demo part 1

1-1:45 p.m., grazing of perennial and annual forages

2–2:45 p.m., cover crop field demo part 2

Please preregister by Oct. 28 at: https://enrec.unl.edu/covercropgrazingconference/. Agenda, details and map/directions are also on the website. A $10 registration fee is payable via cash or check at the conference. Or checks can be mailed in advance to 2022 Cover Crop Grazing Conference, Nebraska Extension, 1071 County Road G, Ithaca, NE 68033. The fee covers lunch and refreshments throughout the day. When paying by check, make payable to University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Agribusiness stakeholders are being sought as sponsors and trade show exhibitors. Please contact Connor Biehler at cbiehler2@unl.edu or 402-624-8007 or visit bigredbeeftalk.unl.edu for more details.

For more information about Nebraska Extension and other general inquiries about agronomic resources from Nebraska Extension, feel free to contact me at nathan.mueller@unl.edu or 402-821-1722. Know your crop, know your tech, know your bottom line at croptechcafe.org.