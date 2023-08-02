The 2023 Nebraska Farm Real Estate Report (cap.unl.edu/realestate) is 71 pages and includes much more information than just average cash rent rates. USDA Nebraska Agricultural Statistical Districts or a group of counties is used to summarize the results of the report. The Southeast Ag Statistic District for reporting includes Clay, Nuckolls, Fillmore, Thayer, Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Otoe, Johnson, Pawnee, Nemaha, and Richardson counties. Results are broken down into four types of land including dryland cropland, gravity irrigated cropland, center pivot irrigated cropland, and pasture. Within each of these categories, average cash rent, the percent change from last year, and the low third quality and high third quality land cash rent rates are reported. Survey respondents of Ag professionals (e.g. farm managers, Ag lender, etc.) are asked to associate the quality of the land with cash rent rates. I have found the range in rates associated with land quality useful when talking with landowners about the location, soil type, and past yields on their land. In the Southeast Ag District, 2023 cash rent rates increased 5 to 11% from last year across the four land types. Dryland cash rent averaged $200 per acre, with low third quality at $165 and high third quality at $245 per acre. Gravity irrigated cash rent averaged $290 per acre, with low third quality at $245 and high third quality at $330 per acre. Center pivot irrigated cash rent averaged $335 per acre, with low third quality at $290 and high third quality at $370 per acre. Pasture cash rent averaged $56 per acre, with low third quality at $45 and high third quality at $71 per acre. The full report and a three-year cash rent rate summary table is on my website under the “Bottom Line” tab on the main toolbar at croptechcafe.org.