Nebraska Extension has numerous field days that agronomists, conservationists, and farmers can attend during the summer across the state. Locally, we have two upcoming regional field days at the end of June and early July. Please learn more about each of the field days and consider attending.

First up is our Weed Management Field Day on Wednesday, June 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the South Central Ag Lab near Clay Center. This field day will include on-site demonstrations of new technologies and herbicides for weed control in corn, soybean, and sorghum. The field day is free to attend, but preregistration is required at https://agronomy.unl.edu/fieldday. Registration is from 8:30-9 a.m. with rolls and coffee available. Free lunch is also provided including UNL Dairy Store Ice Cream for dessert. Certified Crop Adviser credits are available. There will be two tours with four demonstrations trials discussed in each tour. Tour 1 is on-site demonstration of new technology/herbicide for weed control in soybean including planting green and residual herbicide interaction in soybean, interseeding small grains in soybeans for weed suppression, comparison of herbicide programs for weed control in soybean, and evaluating pre-emergence herbicides for weed control in XtendFlex soybean. Tour 2 is on-site demonstration new technology/herbicides for weed control in corn and sorghum including comparison of herbicides program for weed control in corn, control of corn volunteers in Enlist corn, evaluating Surtain for weed control and crop safety in corn, and control corn volunteers in iGrowth sorghum. Learn more by visiting the field day website at https://agronomy.unl.edu/fieldday

Second up is our 4Rs Nutrient Stewardship Field Day on Thursday, July 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. held at the August N. Christenson Research and Education Building at the Eastern Nebraska, Research, Extension and Education Center near Ithaca. The field day is free to attend including lunch and features knowledge and tools to improve nutrient management, soil health, crop yields and water quality. This is a great opportunity to learn about 4Rs (right source, right rate, right time, right place) strategies to improve crop yield and profits while protecting the environment. Certified Crop Advisers can earn 4.5 CEUs on Nutrient Management. Attendance counts toward Lower Platte North NRD Nitrogen Certification. Topics covered at the field day include performance of nitrogen recommendations tools, optimizing phosphorus fertilizer use in Nebraska, potassium fertilizer recommendations, nitrogen management with sensor-base fertigation, and 2 hours of nutrient management demonstration activities in the field. Registration is required to participate. Learn more and register at https://agronomy.unl.edu/4rs-nutrient-stewardship-field-day.

For assistance with registration over the phone for these field days, call the Saline County Extension office at 402-821-2151. For inquiries regarding these field days and other water and cropping systems resources from Nebraska Extension, contact me at nathan.mueller@unl.edu or 402-821-1722. Know your crop, know your tech, know your bottom line at croptechcafe.org.