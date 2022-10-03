District 30 Update

The Legislature may only be in session in Lincoln for a few months each year, but the meetings and events continue at a fast pace. Looking at the positive, it gives me a chance to listen, and learn as much as I can about concerns in the district as we begin to formulate bills for next January.

I serve on two committees that have had numerous meetings this summer. The first is the Building and Maintenance subcommittee of Appropriations. Each interim, four state-owned locations are selected from across Nebraska for evaluation. We have visited the Game & Parks Commission at Louisville, the Lincoln Correctional Center, the Military Readiness Center in Sidney and the University of Nebraska at Kearney. This allows a first hand examination of the condition of buildings, the programming and use of state funds.

The second is an interim study (LR 374) committee looking at school funding mechanisms. We began in May and will continue through the fall months, combing through existing formulas, TEEOSA, and proposals for the future. As I often caution, if this was an easy issue, it would be fixed by now. When you consider the difference between a Class D-2 school in the Sandhills and a Class A urban school in Omaha and their respective resources, it is easier to see the complex problem of educating every student in Nebraska.

Many state divisions and organizations hold conferences in the summer months, making it possible for senators to attend. I was able to attend the Governor’s Agriculture and Economic summit, held annually in August. Both the Platte Institute and OpenSky Policy Institute had seminars in recent weeks. I had the privilege of speaking at the Thriving Children, Families and Communities Conference, put on by the Buffett Institute and UNL. The Nebraska Cattlemen and Nebraska Farm Bureau also hosted events. Quick trips to the State Fair and Husker Harvest Days, and some time at our county fairs were great reminders of why Nebraska is the good life.

My staff and I were afforded the opportunity to tour several important facilities this summer. In Omaha, we visited QLI rehabilitation center, Boys Town, and Childrens Hospital. At UNMC we saw the psychiatric intake center and some of the Buffet Cancer Institute. Staff also attended the Innovation Policy Forum and heard from four entrepreneurs who have contributed to the economic development of the state by taking advantage of some state funded programs and assistance from UNL and UNO.

Some new, interesting and eye opening tours included dilapidated buildings in our district as well as in the adjoining District 32; utilities projects in Lincoln and memory care programs in Beatrice. I joined several other senators in touring the Perkins County (canal project). The Nebraska Chamber sponsored an excellent tour of manufacturing in Lincoln.

The bulk of my time however, is spent in meeting with groups and individuals about their concerns; and hearing recommendations for legislation. In the past couple of months I have met with rental property owners in Gage county, the Nebraska Cooperative Council, Beatrice Fire and Rescue, Center Pointe in Lincoln, the Main Street Beatrice organization, Mosaic, Tri-County and Beatrice schools. In addition, I talked with child care providers in Gage county and had conversations with administrators from the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services about budget discrepancies. I have met with behavioral health providers, school choice advocates, pro life supporters and those who want voter identification.

I provided input to the Lancaster County Strategic Plan and have met with representatives of the City of Lincoln. Discussions with electricity generators and ethanol producers took place last week. Recent conversations with both Lancaster County and the Nebraska Department of Transportation have yielded information about upcoming projects on Saltillo Road and Highway 43 between Bennet and Adams/Highway 41. Both of these are in the planning phase at this time.

Saltillo Road will be improved between 27th and 68th streets with features to complement the South Beltway. The project would encompass four round-abouts and extensive work on culverts and wider shoulders. More details can be found at https://lancaster.ne.gov.

The Highway 43 project, which will extend through Lancaster and Gage counties, is included in the FY 2023-2027 plan. The target date for beginning this construction is 2024. All of District 30 is contained within District 1 of the State Highway Commission.

A recent version of the monthly drone footage video of the South Beltway project shows a really nice before-and-after picture of the construction. You can find it on Youtube.

Remember to watch out for slow moving farm equipment on the state’s highways and country roads. Wishing everyone a safe and pleasant fall. Contact me at any time, I always appreciate hearing from you. mdorn@leg.ne.gov 402-471-2620 District 30, PO Box 94604, Lincoln NE 68509-4604 www.nebraskalegislature.gov