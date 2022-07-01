District 30 update

The summer interim is always an excellent time for learning about issues, meeting people in the district and working on legislative studies at the office. I am also enjoying our many community celebrations and parades, which allows me to talk in person with so many of you!

The calendar has been full and varied since the session ended, which all helps as we contemplate legislation for next year. I was able to participate with Mosaic via zoom on their annual update, and be part of a panel discussion at UNL on the political process. Additional meetings were held on workforce and low income housing, public health departments and the state chambers of commerce. A large group of educators met with me in my office to discuss teacher shortages in key areas.

As a member of the Building and Maintenance Committee of the Legislature, I have traveled to several state owned facilities around Nebraska. It is always enlightening to see the management of existing infrastructure and look at future needs. A tour of the Department of Corrections Treatment Center in west Lincoln was also on my schedule; as was a meeting with the Department of Transportation about routes through the city of Beatrice.

Officials from the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as Sen. Arch and Sen. Brandt, attended a meeting and tour at the Beatrice State Developmental Center. I appreciate hosting these meetings in an effort to educate my fellow senators about the services provided by BSDC and Mosaic in Beatrice.

A couple of speaking engagements allowed me to encourage citizen participation in our legislative process; at Leadership Beatrice and the OLLI program sponsored by the University of Nebraska. An additional opportunity, sponsored by Open Sky, was shared with Sen. Brandt via zoom, educating non profit organizations about how to engage with the legislature and make all voices heard.

The SIMS (Simulation in Motion - Nebraska) program, which brings emergency medical education to rural areas by delivering high-tech training to hospital ERs, EMS and ambulance services across the entire state, was in Adams in early June. I have supported this project with legislation in the past and will continue to look for ways to enhance this important teaching tool and the numerous benefits to our small town EMS providers.

I have met with some of our Congressional delegation about issues affecting District 30, and attended city council meetings in Beatrice and Hickman. I have also talked with Lincoln Public School officials about their upcoming school year and needs at LPS. Other meetings have covered wind turbines, extraterritorial jurisdictions, and judicial issues in southeast Nebraska. Finally, I met with new state Sen. Kauth, who was appointed to fill the seat of late Sen. Pahls. I will look forward to meeting with yet one more appointee, when the legislative seat held by Sen. Flood is filled.

In coming weeks, I will be attending interim hearings and meetings for LR 374, a study of local school aid. This is an important piece of the funding mechanism known as TEEOSA and concerns how property tax goes to fund education. Also on the calendar: the plan for improving the 14th and Old Cheney intersection, the Gage county board, Main Street Beatrice and continued meetings with newly elected officials. Of course, we are waiting to hear about a possible special session to be called in wake of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade.

Remember, my office is always available to receive your emails and calls. mdorn@leg.ne.gov, 402-471-2620. PO Box 94604, Lincoln NE 68509-4604. I look forward to hearing from you.

