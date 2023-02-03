This past mid-week, entire hallways and the Rotunda were packed with people waiting to testify on several major bills. There were strongly held opinions on both sides of these issues and committee hearings took several hours. A turn out of this kind is a good demonstration of how our Unicameral works, with the people of Nebraska acting as the “second house”, able to provide input in person, and through written testimony submitted on the legislature’s website.

LB 535, the voter identification bill, was heard by the Government Committee. This legislation is necessary because of the constitutional amendment that passed in the previous election. It now falls to the legislature to determine the guidelines for requiring identification to cast a vote. Those ready to testify at the hearing had comments prepared but the introducer, Sen. Slama, brought a new amendment which replaced the existing bill. One major difference in the amendment was a requirement for early or mail-in ballot envelopes to be signed in front of a notary public. There will be more amendments and work on this bill, but I do want to be mindful of the fact that there are many voters who cannot vote in person, and we need to ensure their ability to participate in elections.

Another bill before committee this week would offer grants to recruit and retain new teachers. This bill would help new teachers, who receive the lowest pay, and also focus on certain high need areas such as special education, math, science and technology. LB 385 is designed to address teacher shortages being felt all across Nebraska but especially in areas outside of Lincoln and Omaha.

Before covid, we were looking at statistics that in five to ten years, there would be more teachers retiring and leaving teaching than new teachers entering the profession. Covid magnified that, adding to early retirements and those simply leaving education. So we are facing shortages and without programs like this, it will be a challenge.

The motorcycle helmet repeal bill was back before committee again this year, in the form of LB 91. It would allow any motorcyclist or passenger over the age of 21, who has completed a basic safety course, to ride without a helmet. Supporters say it would help keep visitors traveling through Nebraska, especially on their way to Sturgis, South Dakota, instead of going out of their way to avoid our state helmet law. I have signed onto this bill as a co-sponsor.

One of the larger hearings last week involved LB 77, which would repeal the requirement to have a concealed handgun permit. Sen. Brewer has brought a constitutional carry bill for all of his years in the legislature. Current state law says a background check, a $100 fee and a training course are all required to obtain a concealed carry permit. His bill would waive the fee and course, and also keep counties and cities from making separate regulations. Only those individuals not otherwise prohibited from owning a firearm would be allowed to carry without the permit.

I did sign on to LB77, as I have in the past. There are some things I might like to see added in the way of training. Sen. Brewer has met with law enforcement and added amendments in the past. But being unable to get the various law enforcement groups to agree, he bypassed their carve outs and introduced this current bill. Omaha and Lincoln police chiefs and several organizations testified in opposition to the bill.

We hear from many who say this will lead to more guns. I do not think the number of guns will increase. In general, those with conceal carry now are the ones I trust to have them. Some may fall through the cracks, but

that could be said of many different laws. And those who use firearms unlawfully to commit a crime were never going to apply for a permit anyway.

LB 626, known as the “heartbeat bill” would ban most abortions at around six weeks gestation, once cardiac activity can be detected. As I mentioned, the Capitol was packed with testifiers and the hearing lasted nearly eight hours. More than 2,500 people submitted comments through the website. Last year, a bill was introduced that would have banned virtually all abortions in the state. This current bill does include several exceptions for rape, incest and life saving medical procedures. It also clarifies that it does not apply to ectopic pregnancies, in-vitro fertilization and other procedures that could lead to the end of a pregnancy.

LB 626 would add restrictions to the current law, which right now allows abortions up to 20 weeks past fertilization. Instead of a criminal offense as proposed last year, LB 626 would allow for a doctor’s medical license to be revoked if they perform an abortion after cardiac activity is detected. There is a review process and other guidelines that would affect what could happen if a doctor performed an abortion after 6 weeks. The intent is not to try to catch a medical person in wrongdoing. The perspective is more about allowing abortion and at what stage of pregnancy. I believe this year’s bill does have the committee votes to get to the floor. At that point there will be a lot of discussion. Some senators have vowed to not let it pass, while others will do all they can to enact it into law.

Obviously, the week’s hearings have generated many contacts via email, phone, letters and constituents dropping in to the office. I welcome and encourage you to keep these lines of communication open. Call anytime to 402-471-2620, or email mdorn@leg.ne.gov. The Legislative website has information on every bill, existing statutes, each senator, the schedule and much more. www.nebraskalegislature.gov