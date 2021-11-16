District 30 update

It was my privilege to participate in commemorations of Veterans Day on the 11th. I attended the Veterans Day ceremony at Freeman school, where the whole school and many others from Adams and the surrounding area helped to honor the many veterans for their service and sacrifices they have made.

There were also three Quilts of Valor awarded to area veterans and servicemen. I encourage everyone to attend one of these ceremonies as this is truly an impressive award ceremony thanking them for their service and awarding them a comfort Quilt of Valor. I appreciate that our nation still sets aside this day to remember the sacrifice paid by everyone who has put on the military uniform, as well as their families. The ceremonies and recognition in our area are cause for a great deal of pride.

The end of our special session in September was definitely not the end of legislative work on behalf of the district. The Appropriations Committee held two days of hearings, including a lengthy discussion of the use of American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds. We also met jointly with the Revenue Committee to get an update on the state’s tax receipts. The LR 141 Committee, which is studying the way education is financed, has met a couple of times as well.

A number of conferences and seminars have been held, plus meetings with individuals and organizations - all with an eye towards preparing legislation for the next session in January. Topics, in addition to the main issue of taxation, have included cryptocurrency, the labor force, supply chain disruptions, wind, electric and nuclear energy, ethanol production, carbon dioxide capture and transport, high school and college education, youth homelessness, cancer research, and health and human services concerns.

As you can see from meetings in just the past few weeks, everything from the most local matter to statewide interests has to be studied in detail during the interim months between sessions. Before I introduce a bill or cast a vote on the floor, I want to be sure I am familiar with the impacts on the state, our entire District 30, and how it will affect conditions right down to area neighborhoods, both urban and rural.

With the next session just a couple of months away, I encourage you to send me your thoughts and ideas. You can reach me at any time via email or phone message, or send a letter. mdorn@leg.ne.gov 402-471-2620 State Capitol, District 30, PO Box 94604, Lincoln NE 68509-4604

Wishing you all a very safe and Happy Thanksgiving!

