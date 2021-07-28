Dog-eared, Engraved or Zippered

I had a dream last night that I was in the apartment of a person who had recently died, joining the saints eternal. The dream was vivid, which is unusual for me as dreams go, and out of the corner of my eye I spied their Bible sitting on an end table. Picking it up, I noticed the cover was creased and hand-written bits of paper fell out. Some pages were dog-eared, likely marking favorite passages. It was like a treasure map to God’s word – quite a dream!
One of my beloved parishioners showed me his grandmother’s Bible. He told me that his grandmother would often open it and put her face right into the pages and breath in the Word. What a wonderful example of keeping God’s word as close as our breath.
Another brought me a very large, family Bible dated 1896 with the imprint: T.R.H. Dunkirk Castle No. 40, Filley, Neb.” If you know anything about this imprint, please let me know - it is truly a mystery.
My favorite Bible was purchased with green stamps when I was in middle school. We had moved, my Bible was packed away and it was time for Vacation Bible School. My grandmother gave me several books of stamps, and I exchanged them for a Bible with a white “pleather” cover and a zipper. I have kept that Bible because it was dear to me during that time of transition. The cover is now cracked, but the zipper still works as I zip open the Word of God.
So often now, I will look up passages on my phone or tablet. I am able to have multiple versions of the Bible in one place and it is convenient. But there is nothing better than opening up my favorite zippered Bible once again.
How lovely is the Bible that is not sitting on the table pristine and unopened, but rather ragged and dog-eared from use. God’s Word feeds our souls in the midst of an uncertain world!
When the time comes and the pages have been worn with use, this might be a prayer as you lovingly recycle your Bible and remember the person from whom the Bible has come: We give thanks to you, O Lord of Knowledge and Truth, that you have provided for us the written word for our guidance and growth. While words written on paper may decay, we ask that the Word made flesh, our Lord Jesus Christ, may always live in our hearts and minds. In the name of the Living Word, Jesus Christ, we pray. [From ELCA Order for the Disposal of Deteriorating Bibles ©2005].