Dog-eared, Engraved or Zippered

I had a dream last night that I was in the apartment of a person who had recently died, joining the saints eternal. The dream was vivid, which is unusual for me as dreams go, and out of the corner of my eye I spied their Bible sitting on an end table. Picking it up, I noticed the cover was creased and hand-written bits of paper fell out. Some pages were dog-eared, likely marking favorite passages. It was like a treasure map to God’s word – quite a dream!

One of my beloved parishioners showed me his grandmother’s Bible. He told me that his grandmother would often open it and put her face right into the pages and breath in the Word. What a wonderful example of keeping God’s word as close as our breath.

Another brought me a very large, family Bible dated 1896 with the imprint: T.R.H. Dunkirk Castle No. 40, Filley, Neb.” If you know anything about this imprint, please let me know - it is truly a mystery.