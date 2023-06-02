The drought continues. We have seen a couple of rains recently in the Beatrice area, but the rain is very spotty this year and is not fully recuperating what we have lost in the past few months of the drought. Irrigation through this will be important for the life of our plants, including both the established and the newly planted things.

Drought Effects

We will continue to see the effects of the drought for many years after we return to normal precipitation following a drought. Trees are slow to react in these types of situations and so we will see the damage on our trees for up to five years after the drought ends.

Drought conditions can cause the leaves to wilt, scorch, or drop prematurely in the fall. Drought can also cause branch dieback and even possibly death of the tree if the drought conditions go on too long or are not corrected through irrigation.

Roots are vital to the growth and health of our trees and shrubs. In drought conditions, the root hairs are the first part of the root system to be affected by dry soil conditions (University of Massachusetts Amherst). The dieback of the root hairs reduces the water absorbing capacity of the plant. More established and older plants are able to overcome this lack of root hairs over time and as soil moisture is restored. However, newly planted trees suffer most because they already have a reduced root system.

Other Problems from Drought

There are secondary effects from the drought that can affect our plants. Stress on our trees and shrubs from the drought can reduce their defense mechanisms against disease and insect pressure, causing more problems from these pests. Irrigating will help keep your trees healthy and reduce stress.

Another thing we will see in drought situations, in the lawn, is the increase in weeds present. It seems odd that other things are dying due to reduced moisture but weeds seem to thrive. However, they are weeds so they are adaptable and aggressive and will flourish in conditions where many other plants struggle, turf included.

Finally, in drought conditions, everything in nature will be looking for moisture sources, sometimes from the fruits developed on our garden plants. You may see more problems with wildlife damage in your vegetable garden this year as they are scavenging for food and moisture sources.

Irrigation

Water trees, shrubs, perennials, and turf all separately from one another, an irrigated turf is not adequate irrigation for a tree or shrub. Use a slow trickle from the hose or a sprinkler when watering trees. Let it run for about an hour for older trees. If it is a smaller or newly planted tree, it won’t need to be irrigated as long, only about 15-30 minutes each time. Tree irrigation should be done once every week or two, depending on how hot and dry it is. Irrigation for shrubs is similar to trees, but they don’t need to be irrigated as long each time. You can use the screwdriver method to determine the need for irrigation. Keep a mulch ring around your plants to help retain moisture. Use organic mulch, 2-3 inches deep in a flat ring around the plant.