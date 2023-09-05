Being a parent of a toddler can be exciting but busy and difficult at times. Between the ages of one and three, toddlers are gaining more gross motor skills such as walking and running. They are also more active, curious and independent. At this age, children are more emotional, they are navigating feelings and can’t fully comprehend what those emotions are. Here are some effective strategies that will help you during this stage in your child’s life.

Encourage Exploration

Help your children develop gross motor skills and vocabulary by taking walks at different parks and together you can name different objects you see or find. Allow them to play freely with art materials such as clay, fingerpaint, and promote the exploration of play with natural objects like leaves, rocks.

Label Emotions

It’s important that expectations fit your child’s age. For example, its developmentally appropriate that at this age there will be tantrums, accidents, learning how to communicate. When your child is upset, sad, happy or experiences any other emotion you can name those emotions and show them an image that matches it. It is a great opportunity to show appropriate responses to an emotion, for example it is okay to be upset but it is not appropriate to hit or throw an object. During this, you as a parent have the opportunity to guide them and show them self-regulation skills such as laying down, having a fidget, reading a book, breathing exercises to help them calm down.

Promote Self Independence Skills

This a great stage to start with independence skills. For this age group, you can let your child choose what to wear. Providing two or three choices (that you are comfortable with as a parent) will help them feel in control and less frustrated. Give them small tasks such as cleaning their plate, cleaning up toys and eating by themselves.

These are a few strategies that will help you during your child’s toddler years. If you have any questions, please contact me at my office number: 402-821-2151 or my email: ilindalchavarria2@unl.edu. I serve Saline, Gage, Jefferson and the Southeast area.