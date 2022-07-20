 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Encouragement

1 Thessalonians 5:11

“Therefore encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing.”

How do you feel when you receive encouragement? How do you feel when a close friend or family member calls you on the telephone and you have a lengthy conversation that makes you laugh? How do you feel when you and your friend/family member go out for lunch together and reminisce about the “Good ole days”, or ladies you go shopping with your girlfriends and stumble upon numerous sales and find great bargains? How do you feel when someone tells you, “Great job!”, “Thank you!”, or “You look handsome or very pretty today”?

The resounding answer is that you feel great. All of these things will lift your spirit, put a smile on your face, and warm your heart with joy, right? Have you ever noticed that nowhere in the bible does it say to live a selfish life, don’t care about anyone, to be mean and disrespectful, and to be angry and bitter? That’s because God is LOVE and He sincerely cares about healthy relationships that promote unity in the blood of Jesus Christ. We should all be pro-active in looking for opportunities to follow the command from 1 Thessalonians 5:11 where we are told, “Therefore encourage one another and build each other up…..”

It is a joy, blessing, and honor for me to be your friend and Pastor.

Love, Mike

Mike Hanneman

