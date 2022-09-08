Now that it is September, the trees will begin to turn their fall color and leaves will fall from trees preparing for their dormant winter state. Fall color is one of the many reasons that I enjoy the season, but some years are better than others. And what do we do with all the falling leaves?

Fall Color

Fall color is variable from year to year. Leaves turn from green to red, yellow, or orange in the fall due to the pigments present. During the spring and summer months, green chlorophyll is the dominant pigment in leaves, this hides the other pigments from view. In fall, production of chlorophyll slows down and eventually stops altogether which allows other pigments to show up in leaves. Different weather conditions each year affects the how much variability and how vivid the colors are in the fall. Clear days, cool nights, and dry fall conditions promote high quality fall color, according to Iowa State University.

Use of Fallen Leaves

Once your leaves begin to fall, there are some great uses for those fallen leaves. If they fall into a garden or flower bed, you can just leave them there as a natural mulch for the plants. Extra mulch in the winter months is beneficial to plants, to help protect them from fluctuating soil and air temperatures.

You can also rake up the leaves and move them to a garden space for the winter. As the leaves break down, they will add nutrients back into the soil. If you have a vegetable garden space, you should clean off the plant material and till the garden in the fall. However, don’t leave topsoil exposed or it will blow away in winter winds. Adding leaves on top of the soil helps to hold it in place and it will be a good addition to the soil in the spring. Leaves are a free benefit to your garden.

Don’t just leave the leaves on the lawn…

You do want to do something with the leaves and not just leave them on the lawn through the winter months. If left on the turf over the winter, leaves can smother the grass and cause snow mold to develop. Raking and removing leaves will allow the turf to dry out on warm days with no snow cover to reduce the chance of getting snow mold. You can also mow over them with a composting blade to chop the leaves up to fine pieces, if raking is too much. Composted leaves left on the turf will not harm the grass during the winter and can add nutrients back to the soil for improved lawn growth.

It is also good for the environment to rake or compost leaves in the fall. Leaves can be a pollutant to surface water if left on the ground. Leaves left on the ground can be washed away into storm drains and other surface water locations. Fallen leaves release phosphorus and nitrogen when they decompose. If that decomposition occurs in the water, an overload of nutrients can contribute to impaired water ecology, such as excess algal growth (From Kelly Feehan, Extension Educator in Platte County Extension).

There are many uses for your leaves, as soil improvement or just as an input into your compost pile, just don’t leave full leaves on your turf to smother it and cause disease over winter months.