Family traditions and relationship

During the past week I’ve been thinking a lot about tradition.

It started on Halloween night when I realized we had been so consumed with life and my schedule that we had not carved our seasonal jack-o’-lanterns. We had not even purchased our decorative pumpkins.

This had been a standard when the kids were young. We have photos from many years of spooky and silly pumpkins in all sizes.

Because it was warm I had not made the chili and cinnamon rolls that I have done on Halloween for many years either.

How had I forgotten this important family activity?

I started thinking more about traditions when I went out with a team for the Governor’s Pheasant Hunt.

I grew up in a family that planned for opening day of pheasant season for months prior. The men would get up long before sun to do farm chores before they packed their shotguns and headed out to the grass draws or corn stalks.

Back when we had more pheasants in the area, we often had several family members from out-of-state that came to hunt at the farm.

I went a few years, but I never really enjoyed trekking through the rough fields in the cold weather.

My mom would make a breakfast spread that looked like something from an all you can eat restaurant. The food was as much of a tradition as the hunting.

That is true for many of the holidays in my family. Just last night my son was talking about Thanksgiving and making a cast iron cornbread that he’s been doing for a few years. He also has a favorite Butterfinger dessert that Grandma Cindy made often.

Maybe food was so much a part of the traditions in our family because my mom was a wonderful cook before Alzheimer’s stole her from us.

With Thanksgiving and Christmas just around the corner, it’s been easy to think about family traditions. But with a little more thought, maybe our traditions are more about relationships. Maybe it’s about both.

It’s been my experience that you can’t have tradition without relationship and you can’t have relationship without time. Relationship also requires trust, honesty, mutual respect, compassion and love in families. It may be a little different with work connections or other types of relationships. But then again, maybe not.

I started thinking about traditions in our family around the cattle and the sale barn. It was special when I got to go to the sale barn with my dad even if it was to take an animal that I really didn’t want to sell.

It’s being repeated this week with my son. Of all the years that I’ve been selling steers in the fall since my dad passed, Luke has never went with me to the sale barn. His only memory of going to Beatrice 77 Livestock was when he was very young and we took grandpa hot chocolate on Sunday afternoons when he was working.

I have a lot of good memories and maybe why I appreciate that tradition, but it’s likely the relationship that I had with my dad.

The relationship that I have with my cattle is a part of it too.

Luke asked to be a part of the ritual and at 15-years-old, sometimes it’s hard to make a connection.

I know it will be hard to sell my beloved calves, but it’s what we do on the farm.

This year as we enter the holiday season, think carefully about the traditions that you continue in your family. Be intentional about building relationship.