Fiber is your body’s best friend

Tara Dunker

 Scott Koperski

Maybe it’s just me, but I like to think of fiber like little robot vacuums inside the human body—sweeping all the unwanted stuff away, while we go about our lives not giving it much of a thought.

While most people have at least a vague understanding of fiber’s role in keeping digestion regular and comfortable, its other many health benefits are sometimes overlooked.

January is Fiber Focus Month, so let’s take a moment before this month is over to review fiber’s many benefits and some simple ways to boost your own fiber (accompanied by a good amount of fluids) intake for better health. According to MayoClinic.org, an eating pattern high in fiber:

● Keeps bowel movements regular. It does this by improving the weight, size, and softness of your stool. This makes things easier to pass, decreasing your chances of constipation, as long as you’re pairing fiber with plenty of fluids. If you struggle with loose, watery stools, fiber may help create needed bulk by absorbing excess water in the bowels.

● Helps maintain bowel health. Good fiber intake may lower your risk of developing hemorrhoids and small, problematic pouches—called diverticulitis—in your colon. Studies have found those who eat plenty of fiber likely lower their risk for colorectal cancer and other diseases of the colon.

● Lowers blood cholesterol. Soluble fiber found in foods like beans, oats, and flaxseed may help lower total blood cholesterol levels by specifically lowering LDL, or “bad”, cholesterol. Studies have also shown improved markers of heart health in those who follow a fiber-rich eating pattern, such as reducing blood pressure and inflammation.

● Helps control blood sugar. Fiber—particularly soluble fiber—can slow the absorption of sugar and help improve blood sugar levels. A healthy eating pattern that includes insoluble fiber found in foods like fruits, vegetables, and nuts may also reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

● Aids in achieving a healthy weight. High-fiber foods—both soluble and insoluble—tend to be more filling than low-fiber foods, so you’re likely to eat less and stay satisfied longer. While the long-term benefit may be healthy weight maintenance, in the moment, high-fiber foods will give you balanced energy for your daily activities.

● May help you live longer. Studies suggest that increasing your dietary fiber intake is associated with a reduced risk of dying from cardiovascular disease and all cancers.

Now that you know the many benefits of fiber, let’s take a look at your best fiber choices.

Know that whole foods, rather than fiber supplements, are generally the better option. This is because fiber supplements—like Metamucil or Citrucel—don’t provide the variety of fibers and other beneficial nutrients that foods do. If you do feel you could use a fiber boost achieved through a supplement, check with your doctor first.

Focusing on whole foods does not need to be complicated. To put it most simply, good choices include whole-grain products (check the label), fruits, vegetables, beans, legumes, nuts, and seeds. You’re probably already most of the way to good fiber intake!

If you have any further questions, please contact Tara Dunker at 402-223-1384, tara.dunker@unl.edu, or visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu.

