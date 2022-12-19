Finding comfort during the season of joy

Every year from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day I spend any free time that I have watching Christmas movies. The Hallmark, romantic comedy movies where you know the plot before you even start to watch it. Sappy movies bring some sort of comfort to me that I can’t explain.

Maybe it’s because my chaotic and crazy world provides an expectation, but not comfort.

Especially this time of year, I think we all look for a calmness. Maybe that’s why so many of us cling to traditions during Christmas?

The truth of the matter is that not even those sappy movies can fill the void that I feel around the holidays. I miss my dad a little more during the winter months. I miss my mom and even though she’s still alive, Alzheimer’s has put her in a different dimension.

I miss the comfort that I had as a child of our traditional Christmas. Christmas Eve service, my mom’s homemade soups and cookies lining the table, family around the table, and gifts under the table. I miss how my mom loved Christmas and always made it a special time.

I guess I miss the warmth that family provided. I miss believing that anything was possible. A childlike faith, I guess.

Don’t misunderstand, I love the holiday traditions that my husband and I have created for our family and hope that my children will remember them fondly when they are older, but something seems to be missing.

It’s true for a lot of people around this time of year.

“The high ideals of love and joy in commercials and charming movies can leave people feeling even more empty” was a phrase I recently read in a newsletter.

Last week was a very difficult week for my husband and his family. Their stepdad died a year ago on December 12th. Their mom died two years ago on December 16th and their dad would have celebrated his birthday on December 15th had he been alive.

There were a lot of memories and tears throughout the week, but those same feelings have permeated the holiday season.

It’s like that for a lot of people. Maybe it’s like that for you?

“It may be the first holiday season without a loved one or maybe they can’t travel this year. Perhaps the gloom of the short days with leaden grey skies seems relentless. Maybe it’s the challenge of facing submerged tensions arising when the family gathers for what “should” be a happy time of caring and even more a time of gratitude of God’s love.”

A few years ago, I started attending a “Blue Christmas” service at a church in Lincoln. They may also be called “Longest Night” or “Service of Hope.”

I always left feeling hope despite having used an entire box of tissues and needing to rehydrate. Sometimes it was the deep cleansing cry that I needed. Sometimes it was the music that lifted me up or maybe the comforting words in the message.

Maybe your church or a church in the community is offering that type of service. If so, I would recommend attending.

“There are some events in our lives that permanently change us, for which there is no going back to the way things were.” (Unknown)

We can only move forward.

“Dear God, bless the week ahead. Protect our joy and don’t let circumstances determine how we handle our decisions. Although everything may not go as planned, remind us that the joy of the Lord is our strength, our peace and our hope even when we don’t understand. Amen.” (Warrior Women)