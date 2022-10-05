First Christian Church of Beatrice cares

Jesus declared in Matthew 25:40-45, ‘“Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’ 41 “Then he will say to those on his left, ‘Depart from me, you who are cursed, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels. 42 For I was hungry and you gave me nothing to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me nothing to drink, 43 I was a stranger and you did not invite me in, I needed clothes and you did not clothe me, I was sick and in prison and you did not look after me.’ 44 “They also will answer, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry or thirsty or a stranger or needing clothes or sick or in prison, and did not help you?’ 45 “He will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did not do for one of the least of these, you did not do for me.’”

In January 2022, I formed a Community Outreach Team in which we look for opportunities to help those in our community whether they attend First Christian Church or not. These excellent volunteers Gary & Muriel Thompson, Cindy & Steve Stedman, Allan Neal, Alfred & Dorothy Smith, Dan & Mary Witulski, Carol Arpke, Norm & Lois Nicholson, Barb Guenther, Tammy Weichel, Carolyn Barnard, Chad & Laci Kleveland, and Bonnie Hanneman all helped in the following ways: collecting donations, delivering donations, paying utility bills to avoid disconnection, making phone calls to collect information and to provide assistance, delivered a donated mattress & box springs, praying, giving rides, paid to tow a vehicle, purchased and donated 26 dozen eggs to the Beatrice Community Food Pantry, helped get new tires, a new battery, and other car repairs, as well as contributing their own funds. We have helped approximately 10 families and provided over $1,500 in various gift cards to gas stations, Walmart, grocery stores, and fast food restaurants. We made approximately 20 separate trips to the Beatrice Community Food Pantry and picked up and delivered groceries consisting of at least 4 bags for each family, and also made 6 separate trips to grocery stores, Dollar General, or Walmart and purchased and delivered groceries, approximately 40 boxes of baby diapers in various sizes and wipes, and purchased and delivered a child car seat.

When we weren’t able to help, we provided community resources to assist people in meeting their needs such as employment needs, transportation needs, temporary housing needs, and grocery needs such as referring them to The Beatrice Community Food Pantry or The Salvation Army Food pantry, and also Blue Valley Community Action. We are proud to work with all community leaders and community resources to help those in need. All of the donations came from members of the First Christian Church Beatrice and a special THANK YOU to Allan Neal who personally purchased 75% of the diapers and wipes and brought them to the church for families to pick up or for our volunteers to deliver. I’d say this was a success! Without the generosity of those who are willing and able to give to the church, we would NOT be able to give back to the community. This is why church is so important. This is why you need to commit to serving the Lord by being in a church family to offer your gifts, abilities, finances, talents, and love which is then paid forward.

First Christian Church Beatrice truly cares and makes a commitment to give to those in need whether they are members or not, especially when we have the means and volunteers who are able.