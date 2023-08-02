Summer is ending and the new school year is approaching. For some families, this new school year is the first time their children will attend preschool. Thinking of this new milestone in your child’s life can be exciting but may bring up worries as well. Here are a few tips to help this be a smooth transition for the whole family.

Establish a Routine

During summer, we sometimes have a different routine, there are more trips or events we go to and waking up and going to bed might look different than when in school or daycare. It’s important to establish a wake up and bedtime routine some weeks prior to starting preschool. This will help ensure your child gets enough sleep and has energy during the day when at school.

Visit the Preschool

Set up a meeting with the school director to tour the preschool with your child. Walk outside the building and inside where your child will spend most of their time. Some preschools provide home visits prior to the school year starting. This is a great opportunity for the family to get to know your child’ teacher more and ask questions. As well, the teacher will have an opportunity to know more about you and your child.

Read Books about Preschool

Visit your local library or bookstore for books about preschool. Books will help your children see a visual and understand better what preschool is and what to expect. There is also books about feelings that can be used to discuss how your child feels and even how you feel about this new experience. These are a few books you can read: The Night Before Preschool by Natasha Wing, Preschool, Here I Come! By D.J. Steinberg, Hello Preschool! By Priscilla Burris, and The Crayons’ Book of Feelings by Drew Daywalt.

A Special Something from Home

Have your child take a stuffed animal from home or a blanket to use at naptime or any other an object that provides them comfort.

This is a process for both you and your child. Sometimes there will be tears at the beginning and then that will slowly fade as preschool becomes a routine, and your child has established a bond with teachers and peers. They will enjoy preschool, and it will be a great time for them.