While watching the morning news recently, the meteorologist said, and I quote: “that’s going to feel about as hot as the surface of the sun.” Joy.

If you’re trying to cut back on your energy bills while keeping your house cool this summer, it’s helpful to have a couple recipes in your back pocket that don’t require an oven. While grilling outside can be a great option, it’s not always the best fit (maybe you don’t have a grill!).

Keep in mind that counter-top appliances like toasters, toaster ovens, slow cookers, Instant Pots, and griddles put off far less heat than your conventional oven. Prioritize using these kitchen tools, and whenever possible, forego “cooking” altogether. Here are a couple easy, tasty recipes that require no heat source on your part:

Curry Chicken Salad

Ingredients:

½ cup mayonnaise

1-2 teaspoons curry powder (Trust me, it’s a game-changer!)

1 tablespoon bottled lime juice

Pinch of salt, more to taste

2 cups cooked chicken, diced or shredded (Rotisserie or canned both work great.)

½ medium apple with peel, diced

1 celery rib, finely diced

2 tablespoons red onion, finely diced

¼ cup raisins

¼ cup cashews, roughly chopped

2-4 tablespoons fresh cilantro (2 tablespoons dried leaf cilantro, basil, or parsley would work.)

Directions:

1. Wash hands with soap and water.

2. In a bowl, mix together mayonnaise, curry powder, lime juice, and salt.

3. Add cooked chicken, diced apple, celery, and onions. Stir to combine.

4. Fold in raisins, cashews, and cilantro.

5. Serve in a lettuce wrap, on a bed of lettuce, in a wrap, or on a bun.

6. Eat within 2 hours of making. Store leftovers for 3-4 days in the fridge. Freeze leftovers for up to 3 months for best quality.

Greek Salad (Individual servings for meal prep!)

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon oregano

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

Canned diced tomatoes, drained

Canned chickpeas, drained and rinsed

Diced zucchini

Chopped red onion

Feta cheese crumbles

Baby spinach

Directions:

1. Wash hands with soap and water.

2. In a small container, mix together oil, lemon juice, garlic, oregano, salt, and pepper to create your dressing.

3. Divide prepared dressing by pouring into individual containers of your choice (example: mason jar, 16-oz deli container, etc.).

4. On top of the dressing in each container, layer your remaining ingredients from most moist to least moist. Suggested layering from bottom to top: tomatoes, chickpeas, zucchini, red onion, Feta crumbles, spinach.

5. Secure each container with a lid. Shake or stir ingredients together before serving.

6. Eat within two hours of making or store for 3-4 days in the fridge.