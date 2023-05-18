Put a bowl of mixed nuts in front of me, and one of the first varieties that’ll go missing are, you guessed it: the pecans.

I’ll eat all the pecans and almonds first, work my way through the other varieties, and leave the peanuts for someone else. I like peanuts just fine, but they definitely wouldn’t be a finalist in my mixed nut bracket, if that was a thing.

So, pecans. I’ve enjoyed their taste and texture for all these years and got to thinking–I bet a Google search would turn up some fun facts. Sure enough, between the American and Australian pecan growers and shellers associations, here are the things I’m going to bet you didn’t know about pecans (I sure didn’t!):

-With over 600,000 pecan trees, Albany, Georgia is considered the pecan capital of the U.S. and hosts the annual National Pecan Festival. In reading about it, the event sounds much like Wilber’s Czech Festival with parades, dances, cooking contests, and more. In Albany, they even crown a Pecan Queen every year.

-Albany may be home here on Earth, but that delicious nut has taken a couple trips to space. According to records, astronauts on two separate Apollo missions snacked on pecans to the moon and back. For good reason—a couple handfuls packs a nutrition punch with over 19 vitamins and minerals, and helpful amounts of protein, fiber, and energy.

-If you’re like me, you probably picture a pecan tree as being something cute and small like an apple tree. Nope. Pecan trees usually range in height from 70 to 100 feet, with some trees growing as tall as 150 feet or higher. Native pecan trees—those over 150 years old—have trunks more than 3 feet in diameter. (For reference: a standard apple tree grows to 20-30 feet tall if pruned, and up to 40 feet tall if left to grow wild.)

-Think 150 years is old? Pecan trees may live and bear edible nuts for more than twice that. There are 300-year-old trees that have been hanging out, doing their thing since well before the American Revolution.

-Back in this century, the U.S. produces about 80 percent of the world’s pecan crop, with Texas, New Mexico, and Georgia taking the top three spots of the 15 states that grow pecans commercially.

-If I told you there are over 100 varieties of pecans, would you be shocked? Well, you should be because there are actually over 1,000 varieties! Many are named for Native American tribes, including Cheyenne, Mohawk, Sioux, Choctaw, and Shawnee because of their pivotal role in discovering, cultivating, and utilizing pecans as a food source going back to the 16th century.

-The name “pecan” itself is a Native American word of Algonquin origin that was used to describe “all nuts requiring a stone to crack.”

-Is there a more polarizing dessert than pecan pie? I’m guessing you’ve figured out what camp I fall in—I love it. According to history, it was created by French people who settled in New Orleans.

-In case you’re reading this while enjoying a cup of coffee, here’s your reminder to practice gratitude: roasted pecan shells were often used as a substitute for coffee during the rationing of World War II.

Pe“can” you believe you’ve lived your whole life to this point without knowing these fun facts?