With fair right around the corner, I thought I’d share a couple 4-H recipes you may see.

These recipes were among the ones 4-Hers got to choose from for their Anytime Learning take-home projects, and I’m excited to see how they turn out.

I’ll be the first to admit, it’s still on my to-do list to try making these myself. However, I have no doubt they’re winning recipes because my colleague, Hannah Guenther, is a baking whiz out of West Point, NE. These are her recipes, and I hope you enjoy either seeing them at the fair or making them yourself (maybe even with some of the young ones in your own life).

Berry Scones

Ingredients

1 cup frozen mixed berries

1 tablespoon powdered sugar

1 ½ cups all purpose flour

6 tablespoons butter, but into ½-inch pieces and chilled

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup whole milk

1 large egg yolk

Directions

1. Wash hands with soap and water.

2. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

3. In a medium bowl, combine berries and powdered sugar. Toss to combine.

4. Place four, chilled butter, sugar, baking powder, and salt into a mixing bowl. Using a pastry cutter, cut butter into the mixture until butter is “pea-sized”.

5. Add fruit and stir in until well-coated.

6. In another bowl, whisk together milk and egg yolk. Add to flour and berry mixture. Stir until shaggy dough forms. Do not overmix.

7. Pour dough onto a clean, floured surface. Gather and press mixture together until uniform dough forms.

8. Form dough into an 8”-circle that is 1” thick. Cut into 8 even wedges.

9. Place on a lined baking sheet and bake for 14 minutes.

S’Mores Cookies

Ingredients

1 cup butter

¾ cup brown sugar

¾ cup granulated sugar

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 ¼ cup all purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ tsp salt

½ - 1 cup chocolate chips

½ - 1 cup mini marshmallows

½ - 1 cup crushed graham crackers

Directions

1. Wash hands with soap and water.

2. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

3. In a large bowl or stand mixer, mix butter and sugars.

4. Add egg and vanilla. Mix until completely combined.

5. In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking soda, and salt.

6. Add flour mixture into butter mixture slowly, mixing until completely combined.

7. Fold in chocolate chips, marshmallows, and crushed graham crackers.

8. Place 1”-scoops of dough onto a baking sheet and bake for 8-10 minutes, or press into a 9x13 pan and bake for 30 minutes. Let cool completely before cutting into bars.