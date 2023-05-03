The best general nutrition advice should almost feel too simple.

Simple in the fact that you can easily understand it, and simple in the fact that you can easily live it.

So, rather than overcomplicating things, let’s chat about a healthy eating pattern and how small shifts can have a big impact on long-term health and well-being when repeated over time.

While healthy eating patterns can look drastically different—depending on region, culture, economics and other factors—we’re going to focus on the USDA guidelines for a Healthy U.S.-Style Eating Pattern. This includes incorporating healthy options from all five food groups and limiting saturated fats, added sugars and sodium.

Fruits: The recommendation for adults is to consume 1½ - 2 cups per day, focusing on whole fruits most often. Try having a banana with breakfast, an apple with lunch, and some dried fruit for a quick afternoon snack to meet this recommendation.

Vegetables: A healthy eating pattern also includes 2½ - 3 cups of vegetables per day. Keeping variety in mind, focus on making half your plate vegetables at dinner. This could be as simple as a bagged salad mix to round out your favorite main dishes.

Protein: While the internet and advertisers would have you believe otherwise, most adults are getting plenty of protein each day. However, variety can be an issue with this food group.

Shift to lean animal proteins by choosing 90/10 or 93/7 ground beef, choosing light meat instead of dark meat chicken, choosing lean cuts of pork, as well as incorporating seafood. Plant protein can be included by incorporating beans, nuts and seeds into your meals.

Dairy: Because dairy is a great source of bone-healthy calcium, try getting three servings each day. And if you can’t have dairy, or don’t enjoy the taste, be sure to incorporate dairy alternatives like soy or almond milk that have been fortified with calcium.

Grains: In terms of grains, most of us eat plenty, so the real goal is to make half of the grains you eat each day whole grains.

Small shifts, like buying a soft whole-grain bread, instead of white bread or snacking on naturally whole-grain popcorn that is air popped and only lightly salted, instead of potato chips, make all the difference.

Finally, a healthy eating pattern also limits the amount of saturated fats, added sugars and sodium we consume each day. And I said limits, not eliminates.

Saturated Fats: Focus on shifting to include more healthy fats into your eating pattern. These would be the ones that are liquid at room temperature. Consider sautéing foods on the stovetop with liquid oils, like olive oil, instead of with butter.

Added Sugars: It likely comes as no surprise that sweetened drinks add a lot of unnecessary sugar, but because they’re so convenient, we often don’t notice their impact.

To make a shift in the right direction, try simply switching to drinking water or unsweetened tea most often, with sweetened drinks, like pop, being more of an occasional treat.

Sodium: Use the Nutrition Facts Label to shop around for the lowest sodium options of your favorite foods. By taking the time to compare labels, you can find low-sodium options to incorporate into your cooking routine.

Simple as that.