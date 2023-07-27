Stay cool, Beatrice! -Your friend, Tara

It’s only fitting that me telling the good people of Beatrice to “stay cool” comes on the exact day so many of us are dripping sweat at the Gage County Fair. And while I do hope you’re staying cool in this hot weather, the meaning behind my sentiment is a farewell.

If this was a middle school yearbook in 2000, instead of a newspaper in 2023, I probably would’ve written “stay kool”. Either way, I know you will.

While I’ll still be with UNL Extension, I have taken a position that puts me back on East Campus in Lincoln, which is where I started my Extension career. Spending my days in the same city where my husband and kids spend theirs will be a welcomed change, but there are so many things worth missing when I go. So, I thought I’d put a few of them right here in the paper:

-Seeing the new Beatrice Mary Family YMCA take shape while partnering with their dedicated staff on youth projects over these past few years has been so enjoyable. From my first meeting with Alison and Shely in their temporary trailer office, to hosting youth programs in their beautiful new space, I’ve been in awe of everyone’s efforts to make that community pillar a reality.

-Getting to know hundreds of food service employees in the region who take their role as food safety professionals seriously by attending the ServSafe certification courses taught by UNL Extension was definitely a highlight. Whether it be management and staff in your hospitals and nursing homes, or line cooks in your restaurants, it’s been a meaningful part of the job to help them succeed in serving you well when you dine in their establishments.

-Working with the Beatrice Education Foundation and BLAST program to bring out-of-school time learning opportunities to your kids has been a rewarding experience. While I’ve known Doris for years (she tolerated me on the school newspaper team back in the day, and my husband before me), it was a “blast” getting to call her my friend as we worked together to host events with teams of other friends and colleagues throughout the community. And because of our shared interest in food access issues, I was able to learn from and work with her in ways that were entirely unexpected.

-Speaking of food access, I can’t say enough about the people of this community who share my view that “all people deserve the dignity of a good meal”. This list is entirely too long to name names, but if you are a volunteer or board member with the Beatrice Community Food Pantry, staff or volunteer at the Salvation Army of Beatrice, leading a non-profit or agency working to relieve hunger, or a supporter of the newly established BHS Mini Market just know that I see your passion for this work and will forever appreciate it.

-While emergency services are often the first thing to come to mind when discussing food access, another important part of a sustainable food system is a robust local food scene. Plus, supporting local is just fun! MainStreet Beatrice and all your Beatrice Farmers’ Market vendors add unbelievable value and creativity to this community every growing season, and I hope all who live here continue to support their efforts. Not every community this size can boast a 22-week market that hosts 15-20 vendors at any given time—what a gift.

With that, I’ll give you the gift of brevity and stop there because my list of gratitude could truly go on and on. Thanks for everything, Beatrice.