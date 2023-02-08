Punxsutawney Phil, Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog, did not get the memo about my article topic when he spotted his shadow last week.

The folklore is clear: if he sees his shadow, it’s 6 more weeks of winter—and sure enough, he saw his shadow. But if you dress for the weather and avoid going out when it’s slick, you should be able to put this article into practice even if spring doesn’t come early.

My friend, Hannah Guenther, Extension Educator in West Point, put together 4 easy steps to fun family walks using her experiences with her 10-year-old daughter. The steps are especially great because a reliable pair of walking shoes is all you need to get going.

As you and your family come out of hibernation this year, consider boosting the fun for everyone with the following.

1. Come with questions. One of the best parts of family walks is not the physical activity—it’s the uninterrupted time spent with those you love. Many of us struggle to get that time, without screens or other distractions vying for our attention. When a family walks together, it’s easier to focus on one another and a perfect time to ask both the mundane and wacky questions. Conversation starters are great for getting memorable chats going. They can be as simple as, “What should we have for dinner?” They can be as thoughtful as, “What’s one thing you’re thankful for today?” Or, you can get silly with, “Would you rather have purple spots all over your skin or green hair?”

2. Listen to music or audiobooks. It’s good practice to take your phone with you on walks in case of an emergency. With that device in hand—or pocket—you can also use it to listen to some tunes. Hannah mentions that with her daughter being 10 years old, they usually end up dancing more than walking, which boosts the fun in their routine. If music isn’t your thing, try an audiobook. Instead of counting minutes or miles, walk until you complete a certain number of chapters—exercising your body and mind.

3. Track your mileage. Setting goals and tracking your progress toward those goals can be a great motivator. Many watches have a tracking feature these days; otherwise, tracking mile markers or city blocks with a good ol’ paper and pencil works too. Hannah’s daughter will realize how close she is to a full mile and will ask to keep going, instead of stopping short. She loves telling her friends, cousins, and grandparents about her long walks. Creative tip: You can take it one step further by making a mileage paper chain. For each mile walked, add a colorful link so your child has a fun, interactive visual of their achievements.

4. Change your scenery. A person can only walk to the same stop sign or around the same block so many times. When you begin to sense burnout with your route, it may be time for a change. This can be as simple as doing your normal route in reverse, or you might try that new stretch of walking path you drive past every day. Many communities have access to walking paths or trails (Beatrice has particularly good ones)—a little bit of research will help you find new views to enjoy while being active.

Happy walking.