Get back to the fun of food

By helping out at the Beatrice Farmers Market this season and signing up for a weekly Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) box, I can tell you my entire family has enjoyed a feeling of community and connection that we wouldn’t get if we bought all our produce from a big box store.

While big box stores have their place in a resilient food system, I can’t text the big box store a picture of my roasted rainbow beets or thank them in-person for the tasty locally roasted coffee beans. And I guarantee the big box store won’t be sending me fun farm update emails with storage tips and recipes anytime soon.

It’s these types of connections that make food fun in entirely new ways, and we all need an extra dose of fun and connection these days.

At the very least, I hope you consider shopping your local farmers markets or local farmer websites for holiday and special occasion gifts for loved ones—honey, coffee, snack mixes, baked goods, and more. I’ve found it almost always makes for the perfect, unexpected surprise.

If you’re ready to take an even deeper dive into the local food scene, be sure to work your local farmers market into your weekly shopping schedule. You’re guaranteed to find seasonally fresh produce of all kinds, baked goods you didn’t even know you wanted, and a lot of friendly faces.