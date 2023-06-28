Summer is a great time of the year. It’s a time to be outside, play sports, go to the water park, and enjoy time with family. However, during summer, the temperature rises and our cravings for cold treats increases, but there are a few ways to stay safe and healthy while still being able to enjoy.

Use sunscreen to protect the skin!

Being outside is so much fun, but we need to be careful with the sun’s ultraviolet radiation. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children use sunscreen with at least 15 to 50 SPF. Remember to apply sunscreen every two hours, especially after swimming or sweating. If you are not sure of what sunscreen is best for your child, be sure to consult your doctor.

Eat healthy!

With all the heat, enjoying a good ice cream can be refreshing! Celebrating the holiday and being with friends and family with a delicious cookout sounds great! These activities and foods can still be enjoyed, just remember to keep up the healthy eating habits and add those veggies and fruits so children can receive vitamins and nutrients.

Drink water

Hydration is key during the summer. It’s important to provide children with water throughout the day and not only after playing a sport or being outside, if you are inside the home, keep drinking water!

Bike Safety

A favorite summer activity is riding bikes. You can ride bikes as a family, or your children can ride their bike with friends around the neighborhood. However, you choose to do this activity, remember to always wear a helmet, and ride a bike that is fitted to your age and height. This will protect adults and children from injuries.

Keep the bugs away!

When the temperature rises, bugs and insects like to come out as well! It’s important you out insect repellent on your children to keep them away. Be on the lookout for bug bites and bee stings. You can ask for your doctor’s guidance ahead of time on how to take care of your child if this were to happen.

For more information on this topic, you may check the Seattle Children’s Hospital website at https://www.seattlechildrens.org/health-safety/keeping-kids-healthy/prevention/summer-safety/.

If you have any questions, please contact me at my office number: 402-821-2151 or my email: ilindalchavarria2@unl.edu. I serve Saline, Gage, Jefferson and the Southeast area.