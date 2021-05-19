Into the world we go

Oh, the season of graduations! How wonderful to celebrate this milestone, this flow of years of study that leads into the world – perhaps joining the workforce or further study at college, universities and vocational schools. Do you recollect this key moment in your life? For me, it reminds me of journalism. I was the editor of my small-town high school newspaper and landed a reporter job at college. My most sensational headline: “No Bra-burners on Campus.” It was the 70’s after all. With a deadline quickly approaching, my survey questions were asked only of the small group of women in my folk dancing class.
Many years later, I would complete my degree in marketing, and learn the correct methods for conducting surveys (use larger survey groups for one!) I wouldn’t have imagined as a grad that I would work in Marketing, but I found it or it found me. I embraced the creativity, teamwork and writing product copy and website blurbs. Paths in life can lead us in new directions, and if we listen closely, it is often the work of the Holy Spirit, who encourages us to use our gifts for the sake of the world.
This past week, the gospel reading (Revised Common Lectionary) was from John, Chapter 17. It was Jesus’ prayer for the disciples the night before his arrest, as they gathered around the table after a meal. Jesus prayed for the disciples right then and there – not going away to find a quiet, private place to pray as he sometimes did. He prayed to God the Father right then and there as they listened. They really needed to hear this prayer. Jesus prayed specifically for protection for his friends who had accompanied him those three years, traveling the Galilean countryside, witnessing his powerful teaching and healing, hearing his call to love God and one another. Jesus prayed for them as they would go into the world without him; he prayed for his disciples then, and now. Later, Jesus promised not to leave us orphaned, but that the Holy Spirit of truth, our Advocate, would be with us in the world.
So, to graduates of all ages, and those who may be seeking a new path, may the Holy Spirit guide you as you are sent into the world; the world that so needs the work of your hands –skills and talents that are uniquely you. Oh, and a couple of careers later, I still do some writing, including this article for the Beatrice Daily Sun’s “Pastor’s Pen.” You just never know where in the world you will go.