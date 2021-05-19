Into the world we go

Oh, the season of graduations! How wonderful to celebrate this milestone, this flow of years of study that leads into the world – perhaps joining the workforce or further study at college, universities and vocational schools. Do you recollect this key moment in your life? For me, it reminds me of journalism. I was the editor of my small-town high school newspaper and landed a reporter job at college. My most sensational headline: “No Bra-burners on Campus.” It was the 70’s after all. With a deadline quickly approaching, my survey questions were asked only of the small group of women in my folk dancing class.

Many years later, I would complete my degree in marketing, and learn the correct methods for conducting surveys (use larger survey groups for one!) I wouldn’t have imagined as a grad that I would work in Marketing, but I found it or it found me. I embraced the creativity, teamwork and writing product copy and website blurbs. Paths in life can lead us in new directions, and if we listen closely, it is often the work of the Holy Spirit, who encourages us to use our gifts for the sake of the world.