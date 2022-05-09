It's about mental health

Monday morning always brings the “How was your weekend?” to which I always reply “Fine. I worked.” It seems I am always working. My job, freelance work, volunteering or at the farm. Sometimes I look forward to Monday just to go back to the office and work at one job.

I don’t know when I made constant work and a busy schedule deserving of a badge of honor. I don’t know one person who has ever gotten an award for being consistently exhausted.

But this weekend was for resting. My husband made Mother’s Day really special for me this year with putting new tires on my truck, taking me out to supper, and taking responsibility for the remainder of the meals. He even let me watch my favorite television show without commenting on its predictability.

It was a nice change of routine.

I come from a long line of workaholics, but I never wanted to be one of those people so I’m not sure how I got here. Maybe it’s my way of trying to control things. Maybe it’s a deep passion for service. Maybe I’m trying to prove my worth.

I think it’s become about the balance of life that I write about so often – again. But it goes a little deeper to being about my mental health.

Coincidently, May is National Mental Health Awareness month.

I believe that I was given the skills and the knowledge to bring awareness about the importance of mental health and wellness to my community, but I don’t often “practice what I preach.”

The quote “rest if you must, but don’t quit” has always seemed significant to me, but that’s just a part of it.

Mental Health Awareness is also about breaking down the stigmas. In fact, did you know that each year approximately 44 million American Adults will experience a serious mental health condition, but only half will seek treatment due to stigma and discrimination? (Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services)

A friend posted on Facebook last week, “We gotta do better at looking out for each other instead of breaking each other down.”

Instead of thinking a person with a mental health condition is lazy, incapable, or unreliable, we could think of the person as going through a difficult time or complex. We could see them as valuable and encourage them regularly.

We are instructed to “Encourage one another and build each other up.” 1 Thessalonians 5:11

Every website that I found on encouraging other boasted expansive lists of ideas on being a true friend. Acts of kindness as simple as smile to treating someone to lunch, listening to the friend’s concerns, giving them grace, speaking truth, and praying with them. One of the lists suggested walking with them or giving them seeds and gardening together.

Every one of the lists noted that whatever you do for someone else to encourage them, make it meaningful to them.

My friend and I were talking about love languages and what a difference that makes in the meaningfulness of a gift. I’ve discovered that my love language includes acts of service. So my husband taking care of the needed tires and the meals were meaningful to me.

But in encouraging others, don’t forget to be kind to yourself and your own mental health. Make it a priority to care for your physical health by going for a walk, drinking water and eating well balanced meals. Establish a bedtime routine, meditate, pray, journal and make a gratitude list. Talk to a therapist. Get some sunshine.

Make mental health wellness a priority each day.

