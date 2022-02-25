It's still winter

The unseasonably warm weather we saw last Sunday made us forget it is only February and there is plenty of winter left. But, the negative windchills through the middle of this week have reminded us of that. It is hard to remember not to get too excited outdoors when we have early, warm weather. Here are a few things you can do outside on warm days now, and a few things to wait until spring to do.

Garden cleanup

Everyone wants to take advantage of the warmer weather and do some outdoor activities, on thing you can do is pick up sticks and debris from the lawn and landscape. During the winter small tree branches fall from our trees and some even break and need cleaned out. You can do this during the late winter when it is warm. Go out and pick up sticks to get them out of your gardens or off the lawn and compost them.

On the other hand, you don’t want to do too much in the garden that could possibly harm plants. Wait to clean up the dead material from last year’s growth. That plant material should be left until the temperatures are more consistently spring-like. I recommend waiting until later April when the plants can tolerate temperatures. That plant material, including the build-up of leaves during the winter, protects plants through the cold months. If that plant material is removed too soon, it will expose the plants to colder temperatures and it could injure them.

Pruning

The optimum time to prune is in late spring to early summer, such as in May to June. This pruning time promotes the quickest sealing of the pruning wounds. Pruning in the winter months leaves an open wound that is exposed to disease and insect infestation until the wound can be sealed up. The late spring is the optimum time, but it can be done in the late winter as well, which can help us to see structural defects that need corrected. However, fruit trees should still be pruned in late February through March.

When pruning trees, including fruit trees, do not prune more than one-third of the tree off in one growing season. The tree needs to retain enough leaf area to produce enough sugar to compensate for the loss of limbs. Also, do not cut off branches that are one-half the size of the trunk or larger. This is too large of a wound to leave on the tree; it won’t seal correctly and can lead to decay in the tree.

When pruning shrubs, it is important to know when it blooms, or more specifically when it sets blossoms, to ensure you don’t remove the blossoms. If it is a spring blooming shrub, the blooms are already present on the shrub for this spring. Pruning in the spring could reduce the bloom or eliminate it all together, depending on how you prune. Generally, if it is a spring blooming shrub, prune it within a few weeks after it blooms in the spring. If the shrub blooms in the summer, prune it in the late winter. Examples of shrubs to prune in late February or March include spirea, potentilla, and smokebush. Examples of shrubs to wait to prune until after they have bloomed this spring include lilac, forsythia, weigela, mock orange, and viburnums. Avoid pruning roses and butterfly bushes until mid to late April as well. These plants have a hollow stem that can take in moisture if recently cut. That moisture can then freeze and thaw, killing the plant.

If you have any further questions please contact Nicole Stoner at (402) 223-1384, nstoner2@unl.edu, visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu, or like my facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NicoleStonerHorticulture and follow me on twitter @Nikki_Stoner

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0