Label reading for beginners

Options are great, but with so many choices in today’s grocery stores it can be overwhelming to navigate all the health claims, nutrition facts and ingredients lists.

Every packaged food has a Nutrition Facts Label that gives information about the nutritional value of the food inside.

Let’s use the label to see how to make the best decision when it comes to sliced bread, canned soup and fruit juice, since these three products come in so many varieties.

Switching to whole-grain bread is a great shift toward a healthier eating pattern. But how do you know what breads are whole-grain?

You can start by looking for the Whole Grains Council stamp on the front of the package. It’s orange and looks just like a postage stamp.

This is a quick way to see whether a food is made from whole grains. Some stamps show a product contains whole grains, some show it’s at least 50% whole-grain and some show it’s made with 100% whole grains. You choose which version is right for you. All are good options.

You can also flip to the back of the package to find the ingredient list. Ingredients are always listed in descending order, with the most prevalent ingredient listed first. So, look for words like whole-grain and whole-wheat, rather than enriched flour or wheat flour. The key word is "whole."

Next on our grocery list is canned soup. Soup can be a very healthy choice, but some canned soups are high in sodium. When choosing the best canned soup for you, focus your attention on the sodium content.

To keep from feeling overwhelmed, first choose your soup. If you are in the market for chicken noodle, focus on finding the option with the lowest sodium content from the collection of chicken noodle soups on the shelf.

The beauty is, next time you’ll know exactly which can to grab. No need to scour labels every time you go to the store, once you know which varieties work for you.

The last thing on our grocery list is fruit juice. If you’ve been in the juice aisle lately, you know it can be a challenge to find options that are actually 100% fruit juice.

The front of most juice labels look promising, but if you take a closer look, you’ll see some are only a low percentage of real fruit juice, with added sugar being listed as the most prevalent ingredient.

The healthier choice is 100% fruit juice, which will be stated somewhere on the label. While in this aisle, I also like to pick up 100% vegetable juice because it’s a great way to get a serving of vegetables and some hydration when I’m strapped for time.

Label reading done right means keeping it simple and using the label as a tool to make the healthier choice the easier choice in the grocery aisle. Don’t let it become overwhelming or stressful–two feelings that don’t belong on your health journey.

If you have any further questions, please contact Tara Dunker at 402-223-1384, tara.dunker@unl.edu, or visit the Gage County Extension website at www.gage.unl.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0