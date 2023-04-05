Let me start by saying, “I, myself, am a work in progress on this front.”

What better person to give advice, than someone who hasn’t quite figured it out themselves?

While we’re on the subject of me, I will say the road to less food waste is not always pretty, but it is always worth it. Just today, I pieced together a packed lunch of four-day-old white rice (plain as can be), some half eaten hummus, sliced cucumbers, and an almost empty bag of tortilla chips (that last part of any bag where the chips are basically crumbs).

Was it the best lunch I’ve ever had? No. Did it leave me feeling comfortably full and good about the money I saved? Yes. Did I feel I was single handedly saving the planet with every bite? Also, yes.

Most of us don’t realize how much food we toss, whether it be uneaten leftovers, overripe produce, or parts of the produce that could be eaten or repurposed. Would it surprise you to know roughly one-third—or 133 billion pounds—of all food in the U.S. goes uneaten? And that staggering amount of wasted food more often than not, ends up in landfills or combustion facilities.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) notes that reducing your food waste at home is one of the most powerful ways to both save money and lessen your environmental footprint. With the average family of four spending $1,500 each year on food that goes uneaten and food being the single largest category of material placed in municipal landfills, you can see we have some collective room for improvement.

Here’s a shortened version of the EPA’s tips for lessening your food waste at home, but you can visit epa.gov for more information:

Storage

● Veggies like leafy greens, carrots, cucumbers, and broccoli should go in the high humidity drawer of the fridge.

● Most fruits, as well as vegetables that tend to rot (such as mushrooms and peppers), should go in the low humidity drawer of the fridge.

● Fruits like bananas, apples, pears, and avocados release ethylene gas as they ripen, making nearby produce ripen, and potentially spoil, faster.

● Wash berries, cherries, and grapes only when you’re ready to eat them to prevent mold.

● Veggies like potatoes, eggplant, winter squash, onions, and garlic, should be stored in a cool, dry, dark, and well-ventilated place.

● The door is the warmest part of the fridge. Store condiments there, but not milk or eggs.

● Your fridge should be set to 40 °F or below.

● Freeze foods like bread, sliced fruit, meat, or leftovers that won’t be eaten in 3-4 days.

Cooking and Preparation

● Produce that’s past its prime can be repurposed in soups, casseroles, stir fries, pancakes, or smoothies.

● If safe, use the edible parts of food that you normally don’t think to eat. For example, stale bread makes for great croutons, beet greens can be sautéed for a delicious side dish, and vegetable scraps can be used for soup stock.

● Know the difference between “sell-by,” “use-by,” “best-by,” and expiration dates.

● Don’t leave perishable food at room temperature for more than two hours.