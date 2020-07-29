Letter to the editor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

People of Gage County,

Wind farms are all across the country. My wife and I are from Iowa, which has wind farms nearing 20 years in existence. My wife’s family farms have had turbines since 2013. I have classmates who invested into wind turbines and ones that lobbied against them for development limitations, setbacks and the like. I have no vested interest in the industry.

As development progresses, you are going to hear from people objecting for a number of reasons; Just Google Iowa Wind Turbine Objections.

Some objections are:

The killing of Wildlife: Motor vehicles, high lines and towers kill more. Bald eagle populations are at a modern high.

Decommissioning: All components, including the blades, are recyclable. New nacelles and blades are set on existing towers in northern Iowa on older units. My brothers-in-law have a 50 year covenant covering this and many other issues.

Landscape: No worse than existing utility structures. One sits down the road from the family farm since 2013. My brother in law says he hardly ever notices it any more.