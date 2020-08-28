Blue Springs groups did well

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I would like to thank all the people who participated in the Blue Springs Annual Tractor and Car Show on Sunday, Aug. 16th. Also all the people at the Blue Springs Methodist Church who made and served the delicious several kinds of homemade pies topped with ice cream.

We also want to thank all the businesses at Blue Springs, Wymore and Beatrice that donated very nice and useful prizes for the tractor drawings. It was a beautiful day topped off by the Annual Tractor Drive through Blue Springs, Wymore and surrounding area. This all made the day a very nice success.

It was the 16th year for the tractors and 15th year for the car show. Hope to see all of you back in August of 2021.

Cecelia Seachord, Member of Tractor Show Group

