City of Beatrice faces challenges

The City Council has recently received criticism concerning the food truck ordinance that was recently passed. The process that was used is how government policy is created.

Policy always starts with a proposed ordinance, regulation, law, or rule. Sometimes there are more details than are needed or it may be too restrictive, or does not do what is intended.

The council is then supposed to do their due diligence, engage in public discussion, and then vote the way they believe is right. As a councilman I did all of that with my own research, voiced my thoughts and gave my opinion, and voted accordingly.

I do agree the initial ordinance was reduced from a lot of pages to only a few. The finished product was the result of how good government works.

Although things like the food truck regulations are important, Beatrice is going to have some real major issues coming not too far in the future that are going to be difficult at best, time consuming, and will require resources from the city.

I wish there were a magic wand to wave to take care of these things but the fact is there just isn't. Beatrice has always come together in difficult times and I am confident we can again.

Gary Barnard, 4th Ward Beatrice City Councilman

