Happy to be in Beatrice

I am excited to have the opportunity to be your new Assistant Principal and Activity Director. I am a graduate of Kearney High School and was involved in football, basketball, golf and baseball. I started my college career at Kearney State College where I participated on the golf team. I attended school for a year and then decided to see what the world had to offer and joined the United States Navy. I worked in the ship’s office and was also a member of the flight deck firefighting team on the USS Thach and USS Reid stationed out of San Diego, CA. I was fortunate that I got to travel the world and visit 13 different countries while serving my country.

After four years in the Navy, I attended Chadron State College and received my degree in K-12 Physical Education and 7-12 Health with a Coaching Endorsement. I got my first job in Valentine as a Middle School Health and PE teacher. After my second year I was asked to serve as the Middle School Activities Director along with my teaching duties. While teaching at VMS I completed my Master’s Degree from Chadron State in Secondary Administration. I performed that job for 13 years and then I had the opportunity to become the Activity Director for our entire district where I am completing my 12th year. During my career in Valentine, I have had the opportunity to coach football, basketball, golf, track and baseball. I have also been blessed to be part of several state championships, the improvement of facilities and most important of all developing great relationships with our athletes, coaches, parents and community. I am also active in our state association as I served on the original Middle Level Activities Board, the Girls Wrestling Committee and now I am currently serving on the Classification Committee.