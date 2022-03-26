Recall would waste county resources

In the next several weeks, Gage County residents will be asked to sign a recall petition for Supervisor Don Schuller. If enough signatures are collected it will cost Gage County $5,000-$8,000 to hold a recall election. This election would be an additional burden to Gage County election officials who already have routine elections to prepare for this year.

The recall would waste the public's time and money on what is essentially a personal problem. And it was started by a person that is not even in the District served by Don, but lives very close to Lancaster County.

Don has farmed in Gage County for more than 48 years. When contacted personally, he listens carefully to concerns and asks thoughtful questions. Don is well respected as an open and honest leader in Gage County. He gets this respect from all constituents and many republicans put his campaign signs on their property because of their trust in him.

Not everyone will agree with every decision every supervisor makes. Those who disagree with a supervisor's votes but never contact that supervisor personally should not be allowed to drag their county through an expensive recall election. Instead they should discuss their concerns directly with that supervisor.

If you are asked to sign this recall petition, please do not sign it. Don't waste your county's time and your taxpayer dollars on a public process for something that could be resolved by private citizens simply talking to one another.

Anne DeVries, Cortland

