Schuller is good for Gage County

I have been for several years now noticing an alarming drift from the normal county business conducted during Gage County Board of Supervisors meetings. Those meetings now quite often have political motions brought up by board members that have nothing to do with the actual business of the board. Board members should not be trying to use their positions to support their political agendas.

Don Schuller unlike most board members has not been mixing his personal political views with his position on the board. Other board members should not be doing the opposite by bringing politics into the meetings. Keep your political views to yourself when conducting meetings.

Now I see a resident of Firth has made a ridiculous recall petition against a board member who usually stands alone in sticking to county business at board meetings. She even tries to imply that Schuller is against second amendment rights. I am for second amendment rights too, but I also realize when that amendment was ratified in 1791 the firearms were single shot flintlock weapons that took a while to reload.

I don't believe thoughts of modern weapons of mass killing were on the constitution writers minds back then. The recall petition flier is obviously trying to get rid of anyone who does not share her political views.

Have we not had enough radical views before and since the capitol resurrection? It is very obvious that most of the current Nebraska state office seekers have a low self esteem for the general intelligence of Nebraska voters by thinking all they have to do in their commercials is hold a gun, sit in a pickup, be seen on a farm or endorsed by a former president who broke thousands of laws and made a hobby of telling lies.

I am very appreciative of Don Schuller's work on the Gage County Board. Keep politics out of the board meetings.

Larry Kassebaum, Beatrice

